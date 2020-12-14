Silver Alert canceled for Hankinson, N.D. man

UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. Monday:
This is a cancellation of the Silver Alert issued on Dec. 14, 2020. Charles Ahrens has been located in Richland County by law enforcement officials.
Original alert issued:
A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Richland County Sheriff's Office. Charles Ahrens of Hankinson ND is a 85 year old male.
He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has short grey hair and blue eyes.
His last known whereabouts were on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. leaving his home in Hankinson. He is believed to be driving a 2018 Brown Kia Optima ND license 720 CNM.
Additional information: Mr Ahrens was supposed to be in Fargo to meet a friend, he is believed to be wearing baseball cap and red Peterbuilt jacket.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl at 701-642-7777.
The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5-1-1 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert
