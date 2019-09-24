Singing in a new year with a new music teacher

Race Hoglund is the new music teacher for Breckenridge Elementary. He teaches general music for kindergarten through fourth grade.
Race Hoglund grew up in Fargo, North Dakota, before attending Concordia College. It was not until the middle of high school that Hoglund found his passion for music and specifically for the saxophone.
Hoglund knew he wanted to go into music studies at the beginning of college. After advice from a professor and a general music education course in the elementary classroom, Hoglund knew how he was going to make music a career.
“I just knew right away, I was like alright that’s what I want to do,” Hoglund said, “I love having an impact on them (students). I love seeing their eyes light up when they understand a concept that I am trying to teach.”
During college, Hoglund knew that he wanted to make his classes a fun part of the students’ day and a fun way to learn music. He wants to make music classes impactful, memorable, and a positive experience for students.
While Hoglund is new and is still getting to know the community, he said, “I love how nice everyone is, it’s a nice, tight-knit community and it seems like everyone supports the music program.”
Hoglund plays the saxophone in his free time and especially enjoys it when he can perform. He has played as a substitute in all bands in the Fargo-Moorhead area. He will occasionally arrange and write music when he is participating in a mini-big band called “Jazz Avalanche.” Hoglund’s favorite genre of music is jazz and is very fond of the artist Dexter Gordon.
