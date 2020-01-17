A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning in Wilkin County.
Julie Ann Cincotta, 51, of St. Paul, Minnesota was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, West of Rothsay at County Road 11, in a 2002 Ford Windstar when the vehicle diverged from the roadway and rolled.
The car ultimately struck the cable barrier in the median of the road. Minnesota State Patrol reported the incident at 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 17.
Cincotta was transported to the Lake Region Healthcare facility in Fergus Falls, Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The road conditions were reported as being snowy and icy.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt and the airbag deployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.