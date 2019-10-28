Sip and shop at Night of Indulgence

The Business Connection will be holding its 13th annual Night of Indulgence for all to come “sip and shop” from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Wahpeton Events Center.
A $10 admission fee will get you in the doors to shop and indulge from local businesses, a chance to win $400 in prizes and complimentary appetizers. A cash bar is available.
Members of the group will set up tables full of activities and indulgences for the community to partake in.
“I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be wonderful this year. It’s grown every year. Especially having it at the event center this year we have plenty of room,” Vice President of the group and Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, Jodi Hendrickson said.
After expenses, all money raised from the event will go to Red River Quilters, Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF).
“We have different charities in the area write us why they need the funding and what it’s used for. This year we had three presented to us and this is the one voted for. It’s just each year different charities need different things,” Hendrickson said.
The Red River Quilters was formed in April 2018 under the QOVF. The group honors veterans and service members “touched by war” overseas by awarding them with a handmade quilt.
Each quilt costs approximately $150- $250 to create.
The Business Connection is comprised of 24 women in various types of business in the community.
“We’ve been together for 14 years. It’s a non-competitive networking group. To be in there you have to be involved in a business. We having banking, we have insurance, we have investment, we have chiropractic, you know – all different ones. We don’t ever have two of one business,” Hendrickson said.
