Six individuals who applied to serve the last two years of an unexpired at-large Wahpeton City Council term are expected to be interviewed.

Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s election in June to his current office resulted in a vacancy. Three council applicants were expected to be interviewed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Wahpeton City Hall, with the last three being interviewed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Wahpeton City Hall.



