Six individuals who applied to serve the last two years of an unexpired at-large Wahpeton City Council term are expected to be interviewed.
Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s election in June to his current office resulted in a vacancy. Three council applicants were expected to be interviewed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Wahpeton City Hall, with the last three being interviewed from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Wahpeton City Hall.
The interviews will take place with Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Council Vice President and Councilman at large Kelly McNary. Lambrecht requested that Goltz and McNary conduct the interviews and make a recommendation to the city council.
“There will not be a quorum of any elected body or committee, so it will not be noticed as a public meeting and minutes will not be kept,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
Any individual chosen to fill the vacancy would complete a Wahpeton City Council term expiring in 2024. The six applicants selected to be interviewed, in order of their expected interviews, include:
• Nicholas Nelson
• Casey Formaneck
• Wayne Gripentrog
• Shannon Schillinger
• Nicole Colón
• Steve Berge
Nelson and Colón were previously among the candidates in Wahpeton’s last city election. While he was defeated as a mayoral candidate, she was defeated as an at-large council member candidate. Gripentrog’s previous experience included 20 years as a Wahpeton Park Board commissioner.
The interviews are expected to last 30 minutes each, with a total of eight questions being asked. A recommendation may be made by the Wahpeton City Council’s next meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Wahpeton’s most recently appointed city council member was Jeremy Remily, who served from March-June 2020 as a 2nd Ward councilman.
Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, and Councilman McNary are currently the longest-serving Wahpeton City Council members. Bohn served as a 3rd Ward councilwoman from 2006-2014, then as a councilwoman at large from 2017-2020 and as a 3rd Ward councilwoman again since 2020. McNary has served as an at-large councilman consecutively since 2018.
Mayor Lambrecht previously served as a councilman near-consecutively from 2014-2022. Due to a residency change, he resigned as 3rd Ward councilman in January 2020. Lambrecht was then elected as an at-large councilman in June 2020 before being elected mayor in June 2022.
