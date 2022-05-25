Six high school seniors from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, led the second annual Ignite Youth Entrepreneurship event. They introduced the public Tuesday, May 24 to their peers, plans and potential.
This year’s participants, in order of presentation, included Addi Barth, Hayley Rice, Ethan Albertson, Addi Truesdell, Isabella Loberg and Jack Johnson. Albertson and Johnson attend Breckenridge High School students while Barth, Loberg, Rice and Truesdell attended Wahpeton High School, which ended the 2021-22 education year Wednesday, May 25.
Ignite Youth Entrepreneurship concluded a year of business education. The six students reviewed the experience of the last year and presented on both their personal businesses created inside and out of the classroom — including one which currently offers services to an expanding customer base — and a group business.
Highlights of the individual presentations included:
Addi Barth, “Addi’s Truck Wash, LLC” — “I want to thank my business teacher, because he’s always said, ‘You’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.’ We want to provide truckers with a nice wash, respect and the confidence they deserve. We will provide a fast, easy and efficient commercial truck wash.”
Hayley Rice, “Up North Shore Guide Service, LLC” — “We provide guided outdoor services to those who don’t always have the affordability for exploration. My target market is anyone who wants to learn more about fishing or just be more independent. The location I chose is Bemidji, Minnesota, because of all of the fishing opportunities up there.”
Ethan Albertson, “The Spins: The Plan for an Independent Record Store” — “I’m not afraid to take on a challenge, especially with the odds stacked against me. The thing I desire most for this community is to bring traffic to local businesses and create a more pleasurable (social) experience in downtown Wahpeton and Breckenridge.”
Addi Truesdell, “Kristi’s Cat Cafe” — “Kristi” is Truesdell’s middle name. “We will provide a safe, comfortable place for people to hang out, work on schoolwork and just relax with cats while also enjoying coffee and a small snack. My goals include breaking even within a year. Unique features include giving people the opportunity to adopt our cats.”
Isabella Loberg, “Casey’s Clinic” — “Casey” is Loberg’s middle name; the business’ logo is an image of Loberg’s late horse, whose nicknames included “Big Red”; “I’ve wanted to become a veterinarian and he really pushed me to pursue better grader and better in how I talk and interact with people. I want to create a safe place for animals and their owners.”
Jack Johnson, “Wilkin County Waterfowl” and “Johnson Auto Detailing” — “When I found out that we needed to make a business for this class, I figured it would be a perfect time to make apparel (for WCW). I created about 16 designs for hats, shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants. I was at a standstill for a couple of months in the fall and I needed some startup money.” Johnson’s detailing began with family, then included clients.
The group presentation, for “Rax Co.,” including the students proposing an entertainment venue that would include axe throwing, rage rooms and giant games. Guests enthusiastically listened to all presentations, paying attention to the youths’ thorough research and confidence.
Hosted by Perry Miller, Ignite Youth Entrepreneurship was sponsored by the Barth Family, Automated Machining and Designing, Tiny Tykes, Smith, Strege, Fredericksen & Butts, LTD, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), Comstock Construction, Bergquist Farms, 3 Bean Coffee and Minn-Kota Ag Products.
Wahpeton High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Breckenridge High School will hold its ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
