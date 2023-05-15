Six high schoolers offer Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Five Breckenridge High School students and one Wahpeton High School student recently led Entrepreneurship Opportunities in downtown Wahpeton. From left, Alex Sanchez, Addison Gerdon, Kate Haire, Ava Johanson and Dylan Bernotas. Ella Marts is not pictured.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Six high school juniors and seniors from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, took pivotal steps Wednesday, May 10.

The youth led Entrepreneurship Opportunities, the third annual event for business education students to pitch projects, take questions from the audience and generally demonstrate their abilities to sell their ideas and themselves as entrepreneurs. The event took place at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton.

Ella Marts promoted her own podcast. Unique selling propositions were stressed throughout Entrepreneurship Opportunities. Ella’s podcast, for example, was described as something that would appeal to teenagers.
Derek Grahn, business education teacher, spoke about the link between entrepreneurship classes and supportive, thriving communities.
Jack Johnson is a member of Breckenridge High School’s class of 2022, Twin Towns Area business owner and someone who benefitted from local business education.
Alex Sanchez promoted his Etsy sticker shop, which includes unique, personal designs.


