Six high schoolers offer Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Six high school juniors and seniors from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, took pivotal steps Wednesday, May 10.
The youth led Entrepreneurship Opportunities, the third annual event for business education students to pitch projects, take questions from the audience and generally demonstrate their abilities to sell their ideas and themselves as entrepreneurs. The event took place at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton.
This year’s participants, in order of presentation, included Ella Marts, Dylan Bernotas, Alex Sanchez, Ava Johanson, Kate Haire and Addison Gerdon. All but Gerdon are Breckenridge High School students. The first three participants are high school seniors and the last three are juniors.
Highlights of the individual presentations included:
Ella Marts, “Legitimately Ella Marts,” a podcast — “Social media is something that’s always interested me. I would create a podcast that would attract the young generation, with content that teens could relate to. I know that using TikTok would be my biggest way to leverage my audience quicker. Once I reach my audience and get listeners and viewers, I plan to post (podcasts) on Spotify or the podcast app. If those do well, one of my biggest goals would be to post them on YouTube.”
Dylan Bernotas, “Dyl Ber Merch,” which sells products on Amazon, and was inspired by a TikTok video explaining profiting from the merchant — “With the help of Mr. Grahn, my parents and my own research, I filed all the necessary paperwork to form an LLC (limited liability company). With that, I was assigned an EIN (employer identification number) with the IRS. My business has articles of organization and an operating agreement, all three of which are necessary to form an LLC.”
Alex Sanchez, a sticker shop through Etsy — “I have a pretty creative mind. I love drawing, I love painting, I like taking all the art classes I can get, or any one that’s hands on. Etsy has a really big sticker market and I found that they have a blank space where I can sell my talents. My channel is through Etsy. I’m going to start through Etsy, do some surveys with people from my school and find out if (expansion) is a good idea. My target audience is people ages 14-28.”
Ava Johanson & Kate Haire, an online boutique and pop up shop — “Our problem was that locally, we don’t have many places to shop,” Haire said. “There is not easy access for our type of clothing, for teenagers. We want something that offers easier access and a wider variety of options.” While the business would be online focused, the pop up shops would operate at teen-friendly locations including salons. “We offer a unique solution to a small town problem,” Johanson said.
Addison Gerdon, a marketing firm — “I am to help people market their business ideas, because obviously, in Wahpeton-Breckenridge, we have a lot of small businesses that don’t necessarily get the marketing that they need. As (my classmates) said at least once in their presentations, we need more marketing in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. I’m for an interconnected community, working for each other and with each other.”
Entrepreneurship Opportunities also included comments by business teacher Derek Grahn, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) Executive Director Justin Neppl and Jack Johnson, a member of Breckenridge High School’s class of 2022. Johnson is both a Twin Towns Area business owner (Johnson Auto Detailing) and a product of local business education.
“EO taught me how to create a business plan, quantify the market to see the success of a business, the process of obtaining a business license and which type of business to have,” Johnson said. “It puts you in the situation where you are able to pick the brains of various business owners in the area. EO has shown me that different types of ideas, no matter how small, can be turned into successful businesses. All it takes is a little bit of hard work, passion and the tools available in this class.”
During his introduction, Grahn noted the strength of business education on students and their neighbors.
“This is just an example of the power of groups and organizations working together in a small community and what they can do in starting and supporting a business,” he said.
