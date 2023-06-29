Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal

Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeding $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Kyle Oltman enjoying the Twin Towns Skate Park in Breckenridge, MN on a skateboard. The fundraiser kicked off on Wednesday, June 28. Oltman donated a deck as a prize for the raffle event. Part of the prize he has offered to help teach how to put a skateboard together with some additional skateboarding lessons.  

Kyle Oltman enjoying the Twin Towns Skate Park in Breckenridge, MN on a skateboard. The fundraiser kicked off on Wednesday, June 28. Oltman donated a deck as a prize for the raffle event. Part of the prize he has offered to help teach how to put a skateboard together with some additional skateboarding lessons.  

Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeding $1,000 goal
Buy Now

One man testing his skills on a scooter. Skateboarders rolled up and down the the ramps during the skate park fundraiser to raise funds for the next phase of expansion. Some of the experienced skateboarders and scooter-riders tried different ramps and tricks and jumping over trash cans.  
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeding $1,000 goal
Buy Now

People attending the fundraiser could buy raffle tickets for $5 each. Prizes for the raffle include from left: an elite unfinished skateboard deck donated by Kyle Oltman, with the additional prize of tips to finish the board, and skateboarding lessons, and a finished skateboard with safety gear donated by St. Mary's Catholic School. A third prize included a $50 Visa gift card. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeding $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Volunteers and We Care Coalition members Christy and Tom Haire helped prepare food for everyone in attendance. Food included hot dogs, chips and cookies. We Care Coalition member Tom Haire reached out to arrange for the donation of food and beverages from Econo Foods and Fastenal.  
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeding $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Working the We Care Coalition booth at the fundraising event from left: Secretary Bridget Hansen and Coordinator Mandy Steinberger. We Care Coalition's mission is to "help youth succeed by finding their purpose and passion while making healthy choices."
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Skateboarders and scooters alike uniting at the fundraising event. In the evening, the skate park filled with skaters of all ages and experience levels. Some flying into the air, others working on their balance.  
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Nick Satterwhite from Fargo, ND. How do you put a board together? Grips are needed on the surface. He is seen here tightening the nuts and bolts for the wheels.  Satterwhite was involved in the first phase of the park years prior. 'Would be nice to see more get built, more kids would get into it,' he said.  
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

At the far side of the park, two men on scooters wait for others to reach the end of the ramps and steps. Skaters were hustling about, mixing it up in the heat of the evening. It was mentioned that professional skateboarder Tony Hawk had a hand in designing the Twin Town Skate Park in Breckenridge, MN.  
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Skateboarder Kyle Oltman jumps a blue trash can on his Spongebob skate deck. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Young girl Therese Hanson of Hankinson, ND practicing her balance and movement. She was there with her brothers and sister to participate in the community fundraiser. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Christian Hanson working on his skateboarding skills. He was in attendance with his brothers, sister and mom enjoying the evening interacting with the community. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Skateboarders prepare to gather speed and zoom across the park to test their skills. In the blue shirt is Annabelle Lofberg. 'I'm really excited for this event, for more phases, if we can get the funding,' she said. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

St. Mary's Father Leo Moenkedick wins the raffle prize of the finished skateboard and safety gear. Later, he donated the prize to the youth teen center. Though he mentioned he might have to take up skateboarding. 
Skate Park Fundraising Kickoff raises over $1,700, exceeds $1,000 goal
Buy Now

Winner of the unfinished elite deck raffle prize is Christy Haire, who later mentioned she knew someone who would really appreciate the prize.


Tags