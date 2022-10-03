Skroch, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck discuss property tax proposal

A proposal has been made to collectively, not individually, reduce property taxes by 25% statewide in North Dakota, according to information Daily News received.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s Note: Tuesday, Oct. 4 marks five weeks until Nov. 8, 2022, Election Day throughout the United States. Richland County reporter Frank Stanko continues a series of articles looking at everything from what North Dakota legislators could face this January in Bismarck to what voters need to know before casting a ballot.

North Dakota District 25’s three state House of Representatives candidates are weighing in on a property tax proposal made by two Republican state legislators.

Skroch, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck discuss property tax proposal

North Dakota House candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25.
Skroch, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck discuss property tax proposal
Buy Now

Incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
Skroch, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck discuss property tax proposal
Buy Now

Incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.


Tags

Load comments