Slide into a winter full of events

Keeping in line with its tradition of family-friendly, barrier-free and educational events, Breckenridge Public Library will host several programs early in the new year.
The first, Battling the Winter Blues, will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Put on in conjunction with Prairie St. John’s, a psychiatric facility in Fargo, North Dakota, Battling the Winter Blues will guide the audience through tips to manage emotions during the coldest months. The event is the second of three in the series Building Better Mental Health with the Breckenridge Public Library. The final in the series, Under Pressure: Youth & Mental Health, will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Breckenridge Public Library Assistant Samantha Albers said mental health events are important because this time of year, people suffer from stress and mental health conditions like seasonal affective disorder.
“It’s a stressful time of year,” Albers said. “It’s really nice to have a way of coping with it. Also, maybe people aren’t too aware of different events (like this) and this can bring it in an easily-accessible way for people by having it at the library.”
More family-friendly events are available each week. Children can enjoy Storytime every Thursday beginning Jan. 6, where they can have exciting new adventures with books, songs, flannel stories, crafts and more. Crafters can master the art of woodcarving during a Whittlin’ Woodcarvers Meetup, which occurs the first and third Thursday of every month at 1 p.m.
Readers have the opportunity to win prizes during the library’s Book Blizzard program. The event asks older youth and adults to track their reading and complete a reading log for every four completed books. Cozy prizes are up for grabs, like a Lake Agassiz Regional Library mug stuffed with hot cocoa and soup, Albers said.
The program is a similar model to the Summer Reading Program, but it’s geared toward an older age group, Albers said.
“It’s a really fun program to do for adults because we have the kids in the summer, and it’s nice to include all age ranges for programming. There’s a lot of people who read a lot of books, and this is a good way to reward them or encourage other readers, or it’s just something fun to participate in with friends and family, also,” Albers said.
Albers said the library is typically bustling with activity this time of year, just as it is in the summer. Residents may stop in to read their book in the warmth of the library, or stock up their movies and audiobooks for winter vacations.
