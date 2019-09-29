‘Slow-rolling disaster’

If Hankinson farmer Joe Mauch has his way, temperatures will stay hot for weeks.
The recent 80-degree temps were a welcome respite from the cool and wet weather plaguing southeastern North Dakota.
Soybean fields ripened under this boost of sunlight, turning overnight from green to yellow to burnt umber in preparation for dropping their leaves. “I’m not sure I would call the fields ‘good,’ but these temperatures sure help,” Mauch said.
It has been a difficult year for farmers in both North Dakota and South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem said the storms that have struck South Dakota this year are the “largest natural disaster” the state has ever seen. Noem said in a Facebook video last week that starting with the “bomb cyclone” pummeling South Dakota with snow in March — followed by rain every few weeks — the state has experienced “a slow-rolling natural disaster of epic proportions.”
Changes happened overnight in area farm fields with last week’s hot weather.
Wyndmere farmer Carson Klosterman said when temperatures hit near 80, that was a welcome change from the cool and wet.
“We can use many more days like that to ease the burden of a wet crop come harvest,” Klosterman said.
With crops two weeks behind, every warm day propels them closer to maturity, he said.
The expected reality of this year’s harvest is that farmers will be doing a lot of drying. While it would be nice not to have to rely on propane to dry soybean and corn, Klosterman said every farmer is under the assumption they will have high moisture come harvest.
Klosterman purchased a new 18,000 gallon propane tank, which will give his farm 36,000 gallons of storage between two tanks. He calls it his insurance policy. “We grow corn around here. It’s just part of the game,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.