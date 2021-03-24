Small businesses remain backbone of MN economy

The Next Minnesota Economy is an ongoing series focused on the economic regrowth of the state after a year of regression. State officials will be hosting several virtual roundtable discussions about building an inclusive economy where everyone can succeed, reskilling Minnesota for the jobs of the future and creating good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages.
In the third of the series, Daily News examines small business development centers and how they can support small businesses coming out of COVID-19.
Almost half of Minnesotans work at a small business, said Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner. In fact, nearly half of working Americans work at a small business, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“These are businesses that line our main streets, they’re a part of our everyday lives, and they’ve also been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Grove said.
Susan Teneyck-Stafki is the executive director of Children’s Corner Learning Center, a nonprofit child care service in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, as well as a service in Perham, Minnesota. Teneyck-Stafki said child care businesses have struggled for years due to funding issues, especially nonprofits.
When the pandemic began, Teneyck-Stafki said she had children leave because their families would be working from home and staff leave because they were concerned about the close-contact of their jobs.
The center had to close twice throughout the pandemic to quarantine. Each closure resulted in a $16,000 loss because there was no tuition coming in but Teneyck-Stafki still needed to pay her staff.
“The state of Minnesota came through with some emergency grants for child care. Which, quite honestly between that and the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), is probably the only reason we’re still standing today,” Teneyck-Stafki said.
Minnesota was named the top state in the country for children during COVID-19, and Grove said it’s due to the heroism of people like Teneyck-Stafki.
Nathalie Nkashama owns World Mart in Worthington, Minnesota. Like Teneyck-Stafki, she had a staff member leave and Nkashama became the sole employee while working another full-time job.
Her store mostly caters to the east and west African communities in Worthington. She said she would have to place a sign on her door saying she couldn’t be at the store at that time. It wasn’t working, she said. Nkashama sought help from a small business development center (SBDC).
SBDCs offer free, in-person and online consulting services in nine different regions across the state with one goal in mind: help small businesses begin and thrive. Any small business can take advantage of the services, which are funded by the federal and state governments, Grove said.
The centers can help anything from pre-venture businesses and start-ups to established businesses. Bruce Strong, director of the DEED Small Business Development Center, said there is at least one SBDC in every state and territory of the U.S., but Minnesota has over 20 satellite centers in all nine regions of the state.
SBDCs can provide advice on access to capital, financial analysis and assessment, accounting systems and literacy, marketing and research, marketing plan development, feasibility analysis, start-up assistance and business plan development.
In 2020, SBDC clients were able to create over 115 new small businesses, despite the pandemic, Strong said.
“Oftentimes things that are free aren’t really worth much, but our professional consulting staff are full-time, paid consultants, it’s just that we pay them instead of their clients paying them,” Strong said. “So that relieves the burden from someone that’s interested in starting a business.”
With the help of an SBDC, Nkashama came up with a feasible way to still run her World Mart business.
“The SBDC has been really, really helpful,” Nkashama said. “They are like a dictionary for business.”
She closed her doors and went mobile. People would make online orders and she would deliver them. That not only saved time, it saved her money because she knew what items in the store people needed and wanted, and what they didn’t.
“It was like a silver lining, really,” Nkashama said.
Doug Fahrforth is the founder and president for Blue Star Power Systems, Inc., a company he began in his garage. Now, Fahrforth is an SBDC advisor, helping other small businesses start or grow.
“Starting a business is kind of a lonely endeavor,” Fahrforth said. "It's hard in the beginning, you’re really fighting for attention whether it be from customers, suppliers, credibility. All things I’d say I probably take for granted today but not too long ago I was in that position as well.”
SBDCs can be a resource for businesses who aren’t sure they can remain open or that feel in a dire place, Fahrforth said.
Teneyck-Stafki said DEED and the SBDCs have a wealth of information, but it can be difficult to navigate or access online. DEED has been working to revamp its website and make it more user-friendly, particularly for small businesses, Grove said.
The state has set aside $6 million for technical support for early-stage businesses and $50 million in rescue grants for businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
“Remember that the SBDC is, in fact, here, we’re easy to do business with … We’re here to help you and thrilled to be able to be a part of your success,” Strong said.
The closest SBDC to Wilkin County is in Moorhead, Minnesota. Go to https://westcentralmnsbdc.com/ or call them at 218-299-3037 for more information.
