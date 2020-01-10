University of Minnesota Extension is offering four small grain workshops in northwest Minnesota in January to address small grain management.
“These workshops are designed for farmers and crop consultants to help make small grains more profitable on their farms,” said Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.”
Registration is free and includes lunch. Register by visiting https://z.umn.edu/PPAT-and-Small-Grains or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.
Workshops schedule:
Monday, Jan. 20 – Morris, West Central Research and Outreach Center, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128).
Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Ada, Ada Event Center, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Contact Angie Peltier at 218-281-8692).
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Warren, Marshall County Courthouse, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Contact Angie Peltier at 218-281-8692).
Friday, Jan. 24 – Roseau, Roseau City Center, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Contact Angie Peltier at 218-281-8692).
These programs are combined with Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification. Applicators needing recertification must attend the entire program from 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. For more information on recertification visit http://z.umn.edu/ppatprogram. The small grain workshop will end with lunch for those not needing recertification.
