Snowmobile riders have been out in force this winter, taking advantage of abundant snowfall to ride the trails, access their ice fishing spots or check their traps. They ride a wide variety of snowmobile types, including “collector” machines – those 25 years old or older – that are subject to special regulations. Specifically, owners can obtain a special permit that allows them to operate or transport a collector snowmobile without registration for parades or organized outings such as races and rallies, and for up to 10 days each year for personal transportation.
The other option is to register their collector snowmobile for unlimited use, which costs $14.50. The registration doesn’t expire and is valid until snowmobile ownership is transferred. State trail stickers are required to operate on state or grant-in-aid trails. More information is available in the 2019-2020 Minnesota snowmobile regulations booklet.
