Grab your snowshoes or use a pair of ours, and come see the park in winter. On Saturday, Jan. 18, join Glendalough State Park’s park manager for a family friendly adventure on snowshoes. Meet at the Sunset Lake trailhead parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Dress for the weather and expect to snowshoe about 2 miles. We’ll head towards an overlook of Horse Pasture Slough to see if the creek is open, where you might get a glimpse of trumpeter swans or maybe some otters, ducks, and geese. Space for this program is limited. Call the park at 218-261-6900 to reserve a spot and a pair of snowshoes, or for more information.
If you want to extend your visit, bring a lunch to eat by the fire in the trail center, or reserve a cozy camper cabin for an overnight stay.
wVehicles entering the park need either a daily ($7) or annual ($35) park pass, which can be purchased at the park entrance.
Glendalough State Park is located 1.5 miles north of Battle Lake on State Hwy. #78 and 1.8 miles east on Ottertail Co. Hwy #16 to the park entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.