Grab your snowshoes or use a pair of ours, and come see the park in winter. On Saturday, Jan. 18, join Glendalough State Park’s park manager for a family friendly adventure on snowshoes. Meet at the Sunset Lake trailhead parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Dress for the weather and expect to snowshoe about 2 miles. We’ll head towards an overlook of Horse Pasture Slough to see if the creek is open, where you might get a glimpse of trumpeter swans or maybe some otters, ducks, and geese. Space for this program is limited. Call the park at 218-261-6900 to reserve a spot and a pair of snowshoes, or for more information.

If you want to extend your visit, bring a lunch to eat by the fire in the trail center, or reserve a cozy camper cabin for an overnight stay.

Vehicles entering the park need either a daily ($7) or annual ($35) park pass, which can be purchased at the park entrance.

Glendalough State Park is located 1.5 miles north of Battle Lake on State Hwy. #78 and 1.8 miles east on Ottertail Co. Hwy #16 to the park entrance.

