Social Security, SSI benefits see highest increase in more than 40 years

In the past 20 years, cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits have fluctuated, however, they've hardly ever risen above 5%. An increase of 8.7% marks the highest increase in more than 40 years, according to the Social Security Administration.
Each year, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are adjusted based upon cost-of-living increases in the nation. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Thursday, Oct. 13, that the increase in benefits will sit at 8.7% for 2023 — the highest increase seen since 1981.
SSA officials expect folks will see an average increase of more than $140 per month. This will affect the more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries and seven million SSI beneficiaries. These changes will take effect in January 2023.
“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2024, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room,” Acting SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi stated. “This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned.”
Taking a look at cost-of-living adjustments since 1975, there were only four years where the increase was greater than 8.7%. Looking a bit closer, the annual percentage increase has only topped 5% on a few occasions in the past 40 years. Even then, the cost-of-living adjustment was 5.4% in 1991, but dropped to 3.7% the next year and in 2009 it increased by 5.8% but dropped to 0% the next two years.
With inflation skyrocketing by 8.2% in the past year, according to the New York Times reporting, it’s no surprise that these benefits saw a historic increase.
What will this mean for our aging population though? Both Richland and Wilkin counties have a higher percentage of their population eligible for Social Security benefits than the national average, according to the 2020 Census. The SSA states that citizens who have been paying into the system will become eligible to receive payments once they turn 62.
So, with nearly a quarter of the Twin Towns Area, will this increase make a difference?
If you are eligible for Social Security or SSI benefits in Richland and Wilkin counties, we’d like to hear from you. Feel free to call 701-291-3490 and tell us how this may affect your life.
