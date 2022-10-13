Social Security, SSI benefits see highest increase in more than 40 years

In the past 20 years, cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits have fluctuated, however, they've hardly ever risen above 5%. An increase of 8.7% marks the highest increase in more than 40 years, according to the Social Security Administration. 

Each year, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are adjusted based upon cost-of-living increases in the nation. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Thursday, Oct. 13, that the increase in benefits will sit at 8.7% for 2023 — the highest increase seen since 1981.

SSA officials expect folks will see an average increase of more than $140 per month. This will affect the more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries and seven million SSI beneficiaries. These changes will take effect in January 2023.



