Sock Tree donations reach new record

The 2019-2020 holiday season was another record-setter for the “Sock Tree.” Since 2017, the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton has annually collected men’s, women’s and children’s socks for Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
“We had 887 pairs donated this year,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “This year, there were more women’s and children’s socks donated.”
Just before Christmas, Bakken had publicly announced a need for women’s socks. Wahpeton residents, folks from throughout the Twin Towns Area and holiday visitors got the message.
“They came with bags,” Library Clerk Nicci Bigwood said.
Donations are appreciated by both Three Rivers Crisis Center and the men, women and children it serves, director Susan Rittenour said.
“People do depend on these items. Especially when you’re leaving a domestic violence situation, it is sometimes only with the clothing you have on your body. It’s nice that when people come here, we are able to give them a little gift to take on their way,” Rittenour said.
While new socks were the requested item, the Leach Public Library also received a donated new man’s scarf, hat and mittens.
“In this part of the country, we’ll take it,” Rittenour said.
Three Rivers Crisis Center is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual assault in Richland County, North Dakota. The center is preparing to hold its annual baked potato fundraiser, expected for April.
“People are so giving and we’re actually doing really well with donations,” Rittenour said.
The most requested items from Three Rivers clients continue to be toiletries including shampoo and paper products including toilet paper. For more information, call the center at 701-642-2115 or visit it at 509 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton.
Thursday, Jan. 9 is a milestone day for Three Rivers Crisis Center. It marks one year since 509 Dakota Ave. caught fire. The disaster’s aftermath included a temporary relocation of the crisis center to Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton and even shorter concern about the survival of the 2018 Sock Tree donations.
“We came back here last summer and we’re happy to be back,” Rittenour said. “We’re not completely settled the way we were before the fire, but we’re getting there.”
Nearly 2,000 pairs of socks have been collected since 2017. A total of 312 pairs were collected the first year, followed by 556 pairs in 2018.
Donations for the 2019-2020 Sock Tree were only going to be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 31. Just past the cutoff, the Leach Public Library received another contribution.
“We never did get ‘garlands’ of socks to match the tree,” Bakken said. “Still, it just keeps growing every year. It’s all so exciting.”
Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
