Sock Tree items given to Three Rivers Crisis Center

From front left, Leach Public Library Assistant Nicole Bigwood, Three Rivers Crisis Center Mobile Advocate Jadyn Campbell, Center Director Susan Rittenour and Library Director Melissa Bakken with some of the 1,762 undergarments, socks and underwear, donated by library patrons over the holidays.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

It turns out there were a few more presents on and under the Leach Public Library’s sixth annual Sock Tree than met the eye.

Earlier this month, Daily News reported that Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, would receive 1,759 pairs of undergarments including 194 pairs of underwear. Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken found one more three-pack of socks, bringing the final total of undergarments given Tuesday, Jan. 10 to 1,762 pairs.



Tags