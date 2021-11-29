Sock Tree returns to Leach library

The fifth annual Sock Tree is on display in the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton.
Residents and visitors to the Twin Towns Area have until Friday, Dec. 31 to officially take part in the annual donation drive to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton. Only new socks, or other new items like underwear and t-shirts, will be accepted. No previously worn items are permitted.
“We put the tree up late Wednesday night and it officially started Saturday the 27th,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “People actually started donating before we got the tree up.”
Donations will be accepted for as long as possible, Bakken said. While Dec. 31 is the official ending date, it’s also a day that the library will be closed to the public.
“Even if you’re giving your donations in the book drop, they’ll still be accepted. You can give in person or you can give with the book drop. We’re accepting items until we give them to the crisis center,” Bakken said.
The Sock Tree has been a Leach Public Library tradition since the 2017 Christmas season. Bakken joked that if anyone wanted to commemorate the fifth anniversary, the “wood” anniversary, with a pair of clogs, the library would accept them.
“Folks have been so enthusiastic each year,” Bakken said. “We weren’t sure whether or not this would catch on, and it has.”
Susan Rittenour, Three Rivers’ director, said the crisis center greatly appreciates the annual donations.
“It means a lot for us that the community comes together. It recognizes what we do and supports us for it. We appreciate the library. It’s a lot to handle this and it’s turned out to be a wonderful gift for us that keeps growing,” Rittenour said.
A new-record 1,200 pairs of women’s, children’s and men’s socks were donated during the 2020 season. That was nearly four times the 312 pairs donated in 2017, which were followed by 556 pairs in 2018 and 887 pairs in 2019.
Bakken, who recalled receiving a couple of Christmas stockings in 2020, said she’s impressed by the continued giving.
“We’ve broken records each year and I was pleasantly surprised that we could do so last year, It was fantastic,” she said.
Rittenour and the rest of the Three Rivers staff, who accept donations year-round, know that the Sock Tree is an undertaking for library employees.
“They’re taking in the donations, accepting the items and making sure they’re new,” Rittenour said.
People who have experienced domestic violence and are relocating often have to abandon their possessions, Daily News previously reported. Supporting a Sock Tree is part of a wider effort to allow victims the opportunity to start over in a safe place.
“Our donations first go out locally,” Rittenour said. “Last year, with COVID, we had less in-person visits. We did our business largely by phone. Now, hopefully, our doors can stay open.”
For more information about the crisis center and how you can help, call 701-642-2115.
Bakken anticipates the Sock Tree collections being donated after New Year’s Day.
“If people want to donate other items, like underwear and t-shirts, we will take them. But the main event is the Sock Tree. We’ve got some tremendous long stems in it to hold the socks,” she said.
Rittenour reiterated her appreciation for the special work that the library does and the special way that donors show they care.
“We appreciate them doing the work, which allows us to give what we can to those who need it,” she said. “I’m excited to see what this year brings.”
The Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. N. In Wahpeton.
