Wilkin Soil Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service hosted 32 farmers and community members to its Soil Health Field Day held in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The team informed the individuals about soil health, soil compaction, salinity and other topics regarding soil health.
“The event was really great. It was a perfect day,” Wilkin County’s SWCD Technician Kim Melton said. “The crowd was really interactive with getting involved and taking questions.”
The event held on Thursday, July 23 began with a rainfall simulator, which created a controlled rainstorm. There were different types of soil and different management systems, such as a strip-till or conventional till versus cover crop or no cover crop, to demonstrate the effect of rain.
The team let the rainstorm loose for everyone to visualize what the water is doing to different management systems, she said.
Another demonstration was showing how soil can break down a block of salt and 100 percent cotton.
“It really tells the story of the biology that is working in the soil,” Melton said.
The team had dug a 3-foot deep hole for the participants to jump in and visually see the difference in soil layers and compaction lines. The team discussed the history of the soil and how it got there that created the salinity.
A worm burrow demonstration was also demonstrated to see the impacts that worms have on soil’s structure.
“You could see where the worm had brought the topsoil a foot down into the clay and created a silver dollar size, or hut, as its home base. We really stressed that roots take the easy route and so they are going to grow right down that channel because it’s the easiest route,” Melton said. “It’s really cool to show people what worms can do for soil and how they burrow down and help the root system and the soil structure.”
An educational, laugh-filled day was a successful day for Melton and those at NRCS. She hopes to have a farmer panel in Winter 2020, depending on the coronavirus pandemic, and will be having another Soil Health Field Day next summer in either June or July.
“We got a lot of really great feedback,” Melton said. “One person said that this is the best soil day he has been to. Saying it was so informative on soil and erosion that really opened my eyes to what is going on in the soil.”
NRCS Soil Scientist Jen Smith, State Soil Health Specialist Kristin Brennan and Soil Conservationist Jon Quast attended Soil Health Field Day as speakers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.