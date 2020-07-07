Soil Health Field Day is July 23

The Wilkin Soil Water Conservation District has teamed up with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a cost-free field day event from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 23 for improving soil health in the farming fields.
“We think about plants a lot, bushels per acre, production – what gets us that is our soil,” Wilkin SWCD District Technician Kim Melton said. “We need to look at our soil biology and target some of those other sources to help us have a productive crop and maybe save us some money if we have that really good biology.”
NRCS Soil Scientist Jen Smith, State Soil Health Specialist Kristin Brennan and Soil Conservationist Jon Quast will be attending the Soil Health Field Day as speakers.
The topics of the event include soil compaction, salinity, soil pit, soil testing tools and rainfall simulations.
“If you have land, you are dealing with soil compaction because there is just no other way to get in and out of the field. You are always driving across the field in the same pattern and you can’t help but cause compaction in some of those spots,” Melton said. “In turn, we are in these wet cycle years right now and that is bringing salt to the surface.”
Those salt deposits on the surface of soil tips the balance of the soil chemistry and some crops can not tolerate a high level of salt. Addressing this issue of salinity will be discussed at the field day.
Demonstrations and hands-on opportunities will be incorporated into the informational day. The speakers will be demonstrating tools used to help look and determine the health of the soil.
“We have tools at our office for producers to come and get and use so getting comfortable (with the tools) helps and knowing that the resource is there for them too,” Melton said.
That day, a 3-foot hole will be dug and NRCS speakers will be able to show agricultural producers and guests signs of good healthy soil or weakened soil. Attendees will be able to go into the soil pit so that they can look for signs as well.
“I want people to leave away and be comfortable enough grab that spade, go out in their field and turn over some dirt, know what’s good or bad and know what they are looking for so that they can gauge it and they don’t have to rely on other people,” Melton said. “And they feel they have the knowledge to tell if this is good or bad or tell if they are making improvements with one last pass in the fall. There are some things that everyone knows that’s a good sign like worms but there are a lot of other things going on.”
Another demonstration will be with a rainfall simulator, which creates a controlled rainstorm. There will be different soil types and different management systems such as a strip-till or conventional till versus cover crop or no cover crop.
“We’ll let loose this rainstorm and everyone can visualize what this water is doing to different management systems,” she said.
Additionally, there will be catch buckets that will show which management systems induce or inhibit water runoff.
“I’m excited to have that out there to show people what exactly a rainstorm does to your field,” Melton said.
Wilkin SWCD and NRCS will also be serving free lunch and are asking those who wish to join for lunch to RSVP to SWCD by Tuesday, July 21.
This event will be taking place 3 miles east of Breckenridge, Minnesota and 1 mile south of Highway 210 at SE ¼ S1 Breckenridge Township. For more information contact 218-643-2933, ext. 3.
“To most people, this is just dirt," Melton said, giving her favorite quote. "To farmers, it is potential.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.