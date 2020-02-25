With less than half a month to go until the 2020 U.S. Census launches on March 12, there are many important things going on that will help make this Census a success.
Jobs are still available
We have two weeks to go for our recruitment phase, and we need everyone to be history makers by joining the Census! We need folks to join our field operations. We have competitive pay starting at $19 per hour. How many hours do people need to work? We are asking for a minimum of 10 hours at a flexible schedule. Go to 2020census.gov/jobs.
Self-reporting starts soon
The self-response period for the 2020 Census starts March 12. It is critical that every North Dakota household fills out the Census. Billions of dollars in federal funding provides money for new roads … new schools … new healthcare facilities … new businesses to your community … and so much more.
What you need to know:
· Self-response for the Census starts March 12
· The Census is working with local and state leaders to promote the Census in your local community
· It is mandated by the Constitution
Don’t forget
· Most households will receive an invitation to respond to the Census starting March 12. That letter will include an ID number that is tied to the physical address. People are then encouraged to go online with the ID number to respond to the Census. They can also respond over the phone or wait for a paper form to arrive in a few weeks. Note: the ID number is NOT required to respond to the Census.
· Ninety-five percent of households will receive an invitation letter in the mail. The other 5 percent include households counted through different operations.
Visit www.2020census.gov for more information including:
· How to know where to be counted
· Language support
· Safety and avoiding scams
