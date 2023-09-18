For a while, Someplace Safe of Breckenridge, Minnesota had known they were going to have to relocate from the Wilkin County Courthouse. Where exactly they would land and how it would look when they got there was up in the air.

Someplace Safe finds comfortable landing spot
Pictured from left is Director of Advocacy Jo Bolte, Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach and Advocate Alisha Vanek. 

In May, the crisis center moved into a space near the four-way stop at Minnesota Avenue and fifth street. They had called around town to many open spaces, with no success.

Before pictures of the family area. 
A volunteer putting together furniture for the new space. 
Another volunteer assisting with the walls at the new space. Remodeling started in April of this year. 
After picture of the family area. The space was remodeled and ready to open by May of this year. 
Front office space after renovations. The space has a desk for an advocate or volunteer to help assist clients. 
Kitchen and storage area where clients can have snacks. Cubbies also meant for storage and blankets. 


