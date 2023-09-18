Someplace Safe finds comfortable landing spot

For a while, Someplace Safe of Breckenridge, Minnesota had known they were going to have to relocate from the Wilkin County Courthouse. Where exactly they would land and how it would look when they got there was up in the air.
In May, the crisis center moved into a space near the four-way stop at Minnesota Avenue and fifth street. They had called around town to many open spaces, with no success.
According to Director of Development and Communications, Ashley Zach, there were many questions and unknowns around what the business was about for landlords to take a chance.
They eventually found a landing spot in what used to be an old paint store that shares a wall with Greenquist Academy. “He (Greenquist) was very interested and supportive of what we do,” Zach said. “He had some questions about what goes on here on a daily basis.”
Greenquist was accommodating and helpful in remodeling the space into what it is now. Zach and Director of Advocacy Johanna Bolte organized the rest. Family and friends took to the project with elbow grease in tow. Furniture was assembled, walls were put up and painted.
Before moving, staff checked with clients and found they often felt confined in the small space at the courthouse. Considering this and other needs, they planned for a space where “families could stretch their legs,” Zach said.
They needed a space that was calming and open, somewhere kids could feel at home and parents could relax and also have the option of a private space for private conversations.
Someplace Safe is an agency that provides crime victim services, intervention and advocacy services to survivors of crime. Among the many services they offer, a few include assisting anyone who has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, exploitation and harassment. Staff also assist those affected by identity theft, burglary and homicide.
For anyone taking out a restraining order, Someplace Safe needed a safe area, and their tinted windows provide just that.
“We got a lot of traffic now that we moved to our downtown location,” Zach said. Oftentimes, they receive referrals from the police department or from the county through social workers.
They also have space where clients can meet with law enforcement, and if anyone cannot make it to the building but still need assistance, Someplace Safe has an advocate that can travel anywhere where it is comfortable for clients to meet.
Being a non-profit, 60% of their funds come from an Office of Justice program through the state of Minnesota. Bolte and Zach do a lot of work themselves. Which makes it very personal for the two of them, and the space has become something they are extra proud to call their own.
“Our clients come in and say how comforting and how nice it is,” Bolte and Zach said.
A grant from the Richland County Community Foundation funded all the remodeling and furniture at their new location.
40% of their funds come from fundraising, and SomePlace Safe has been organizing two large fundraisers annually. Their 12th annual chili feed is coming up on Monday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Breckenridge Senior Center.
Purple Power is the other big fundraiser they hold each year in February. The event usually draws 200 people.
“This is more space then we’ll ever need,” Zach remembers saying when they first moved into their space across the street from Birchwood Therapeutic Services off U.S. Highway 75.
What was once a single employee in Ashley Zach in a single office, is now an agency with four staff based out of Wilkin County that service 400 clients a year, which is up from the 75 they used to serve a year.
Now, they are needing the back storage space of their current building. What is now a kitchen area with cubbies, blankets and snacks, will need remodeling for more spaces to serve clients.
For anyone in need of a safe and comforting space to de-escalate, or following any sort of trauma, Someplace Safe is that place. For anyone who can't make it to the physical location for whatever reason, they offer referrals, other resources and protection orders over the phone or virtually.