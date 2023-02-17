Someplace Safe holds 11th annual Purple Power Fundraiser

Someplace Safe is holding its 11th annual Purple Power Fundraiser in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Each year’s event is meant to raise awareness of domestic violence and honor the victims and survivors.
Along with highlighting the color purple, the color representing domestic violence, the event will see an abundance of more than 50 purses and handbags. Filled with keys, documents, money and other emergency items, purses are usually a woman’s survival kit, according to Ashley Zach, Someplace Safe.
This fundraiser is the largest of the year for Wilkin County’s advocacy office, and will provide funding to sustain local programming and services.
“Proceeds from the event will be used to ensure that victims and survivors of crime may continue to
access advocacy services, free of charge, in Wilkin County,” Zach said. “This past year, the office provided services to over 400 clients, which included those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation, human and labor trafficking, elder abuse, harassment, and others.”
This client load is much higher than previous years, according to Zach. While Someplace Safe receives funding from the Office of Justice Program through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, nearly 60% of the organization’s operating costs come from donations, grants and local fundraising events — like Purple Power.
This year’s fundraiser will be held in the gymnasium at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, due to a need for capacity. Tickets cost $30 and can be picked up at Someplace Safe, in the Wilkin County Courthouse basement, Breckenridge Drug, Miller Realty and Bremer Bank Breckenridge.
Each ticket grants general admission into the event, as well as chips and salsa, supper, desserts and chances to win big in the prize drawings.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.