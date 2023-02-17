Someplace Safe holds 11th annual Purple Power Fundraiser
Buy Now

A couple of the purses that will be up for grabs at the Purple Power Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 23.

 Courtesy Someplace Safe

Someplace Safe is holding its 11th annual Purple Power Fundraiser in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Each year’s event is meant to raise awareness of domestic violence and honor the victims and survivors.

Along with highlighting the color purple, the color representing domestic violence, the event will see an abundance of more than 50 purses and handbags. Filled with keys, documents, money and other emergency items, purses are usually a woman’s survival kit, according to Ashley Zach, Someplace Safe.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 