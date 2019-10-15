Community members gathered at the Breckenridge Senior Center Monday, Oct. 14 to support Someplace Safe in their combat in ending violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Community members were able to enjoy lunch provided by Wilkin County Someplace Safe with the option of a free-will donation. Many volunteered their time to help bake goods, cook chili, and assist in serving food. The community also donated ingredients for chili and their home-baked goods.
The fundraiser raised approximately $2,000 in free-will donations.
“It’s going really good. This is probably the best turnout we’ve had in several years,” Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said. “I think everyone was ready to get out of the house after the cold weekend.”
“We’ve gone through about three roasters of chili so far and we have tons of baked goods. They have been coming in all morning,” Zach said. Many community members donate baked goods each year for this fundraiser.
Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler and Breckenridge’s newest detective at the police department Jackson Kriel volunteered their time by helping serve chili to community supporters.
The Someplace Safe office holds this free-will fundraiser to collect funds that go to supporting their services. These donations are important to the office because the services they provide are completely free to victims and survivors.
Additional events Someplace Safe will be holding this month is the $31 for 31 Days Campaign and Day of Purple.
One dollar can pay for a cup of coffee or a can of soda. Someplace Safe is asking community members to instead spend that one dollar to their cause for October. Thirty-one dollars could go providing a gas gift card, a meal, one hour of supervised parenting time, winter gear, or crime victim advocacy programs.
Day of Purple will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 to recognize and honor those who have been affected by domestic violence. Wearing purple is one way to spread hope, support, and awareness throughout the community.
Since 1979, Someplace Safe has been working in communities to advocate for the victims and survivors of domestic violence throughout their nine-county service area. Advocacy services are free and confidential allowing individuals, families, and support systems to navigate the impacts victims face on their journey to becoming a survivor.
Trained staff and volunteers provide advocacy services such as 24-hour crisis line, crisis intervention, short-term emergency housing, safety planning, legal and court advocacy, and additional resources.
For more information about Someplace Safe crime victim advocacy, visit www.seomeplacesafe.info or call 218-739-3359.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.