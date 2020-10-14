Breckenridge, Minnesota, nonprofit Someplace Safe — which helps victims of domestic violence and crime — received a large donation of purses, totes and thermal bags made by bag company Thirty-One. For their catalog, Thirty-One Consultant Brenda Koppelman said she came up with idea of rewarding the top selling hostess $500 and another $500 in products to donate to a place of their choice.
Winning hostess was Wahpeton Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich, who chose to donate $500 in products to Someplace Safe. Trista Hodges, crime victim advocate for Someplace Safe, said a few of the totes will be used in their annual Purple Power auction and they are usually a big hit with participants.
"This is a great donation because it can be utilized in many different ways," Hodges said.
A few of the bags have multiple pockets and drink holders, which could be used for a diaper bag, Hodges said. The thermal bags could be used to store baby formula or certain medications that need to be kept cold, Koppelman said. The bags can also be used to store toiletries and other overnight materials for victims who need to stay in temporary housing or in a hotel, Hodges said.
Someplace Safe is currently accepting donations through October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
