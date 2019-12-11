We are pleased to announce the Otto Bremer Trust has funded Someplace Safe with a Fundraising Sustainability Project for the agency. Someplace Safe will receive $137,130 over a two-year period, which will be used to strengthen the fundraising capacity of Someplace Safe, creating a more sustainable funding plan for the future.
This grant will used in large part to fund an Executive Assistant position for the agency’s Development and Communication program throughout the course of the two-year project. The Fundraising Sustainability Project will also provide agency-wide fundraising training, education, and skill-building for staff with a professional fundraising. “An organization’s ability to develop fundraising capacity is critical to its long-term success, and that is why Otto Bremer Trust considers it an important activity to support,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT.
Sheila Korby, Executive Director of Someplace Safe added, “Having the Otto Bremer Trust recognize the importance of an enhanced fundraising ability in times of decreasing grantmaking will allow Someplace Safe to continue to provide vital services. Someplace Safe could not assist survivors of crime and violence without our dedicated supporters, donors, staff and volunteers. They are the reason the agency is able to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, exploitation, human trafficking, and other crimes, having an immeasurable impact on their lives, creating safer families and safer communities throughout west central Minnesota.”
To learn more about Someplace Safe visit us at www.someplacesafe.info.
About Someplace Safe
Someplace Safe is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate violence in West Central Minnesota and beyond. Someplace Safe operates ten advocacy offices, five Parenting Time Centers and two community Thrift Stores within the nine-county service area of Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin counties. Through advocacy, education and services, Someplace Safe has assisted victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities for over 40 years. The agency provides high quality advocacy and supportive services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, exploitation, harassment, stalking, elder abuse, and other crimes. Approximately 4,100 individuals are provided services at Someplace Safe each year.
