To some, October may mark the beginning of “spooky season,” while others take the month to recognize the impact domestic violence has had on our collective communities. Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been observed nationally for more than 30 years now, allowing victims, survivors and supporters the space to reflect and heal.

Organizations like Someplace Safe, who make it their mission to assist those affected by these types of crime, use DVAM to spread their message further in an effort to support more victims.



