To some, October may mark the beginning of “spooky season,” while others take the month to recognize the impact domestic violence has had on our collective communities. Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been observed nationally for more than 30 years now, allowing victims, survivors and supporters the space to reflect and heal.
Organizations like Someplace Safe, who make it their mission to assist those affected by these types of crime, use DVAM to spread their message further in an effort to support more victims.
“Each year, hundreds of DVAM activities are held to mourn those who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence, celebrate those who have survived and are thriving, and connect communities in their efforts to change norms and end domestic violence,” Someplace Safe stated. “In the last year, Someplace Safe served nearly 4,000 victims across the region, offering crisis intervention, assistance with protection orders, emergency resources (shelter, transportation, meals), safety planning and support to survivors of domestic violence and other crimes.”
This year, Someplace Safe has a few plans for the Twin Towns Area to show support for victims of domestic abuse.
First, in an effort to raise money, Someplace Safe will be hosting a Chili Feed Fundraiser Monday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Breckenridge Senior Center. This will be a free meal for attendants, and they will be accepting free will donations to benefit their services in Wilkin County.
Another plan to participate locally will involve wearing as much purple as possible Thursday, Oct. 20. By wearing purple on the annual Day of Purple, folks can show their support for victims and survivors.
“Feel free to get your whole office, club or social group involved in wearing purple on Oct. 20 and make sure to post your #dayofpurple participation photos on social media,” Someplace Safe stated. “Free Day of Purple posters and stickers may be requested.”
For more information on Someplace Safe’s services and DVAM plans visit their website at www.someplacesafe.info.
