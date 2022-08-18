Someplace Safe to move out of Wilkin County Courthouse
Space in the Wilkin County Courthouse was a major discussion in the Tuesday, Aug. 16 Wilkin County Board of Commissioners meeting. 

 Daily News file photo

Someplace Safe has until March 31, 2023, to find a new home for their operations, as the Wilkin County Board has unanimously decided to not renew their lease. Citing a shortage of space in the courthouse and confidentiality worries, the commissioners have also decided to waive a 90-day termination notice, allowing the organization to move out whenever they’re able.

The county board met for their first meeting of the month, Tuesday, Aug. 16, with Commissioner Lyle Hovland technically absent, but on the phone for the open portion of the meeting.



