Someplace Safe to move out of Wilkin County Courthouse

Someplace Safe has until March 31, 2023, to find a new home for their operations, as the Wilkin County Board has unanimously decided to not renew their lease. Citing a shortage of space in the courthouse and confidentiality worries, the commissioners have also decided to waive a 90-day termination notice, allowing the organization to move out whenever they’re able.
The county board met for their first meeting of the month, Tuesday, Aug. 16, with Commissioner Lyle Hovland technically absent, but on the phone for the open portion of the meeting.
The commissioners began the meeting with a highway department report and a quarterly county assessor report. They unanimously approved motions for highway department purchases totaling $314,110.43 for a tandem cab and chassis, box, plow, wing and sander and a Ford pickup truck.
No official action was taken regarding the assessor’s report, but County Assessor Michelle Snobl reported that due to gas prices, they would only personally visit properties they were required to by state statute. Since the county is smaller, the office usually does a drive-by of all properties, but they are only legally required to visit each property once in five years, according to Snobl.
The next item on the agenda was a courthouse office space discussion. With a growing number of employees at the courthouse in the past few years, the board has identified an issue regarding a lack of space.
For example, the first IT director for the county is working out of a storage room using a portable desk, Commissioner Jon Green said. Samantha Pauly was promoted to the IT director in this meeting because her duties were more similar to the work that other directors in the county were doing.
The discussion referenced the negotiations between Wilkin County and the city of Breckenridge for the law enforcement center. Commissioners agreed that space in the law enforcement center would be an ideal location to move Pauly and the county’s servers for the extra security. While the servers are not unsecured currently, the move would see deputies in the area almost constantly.
Daily News previously reported that the county board unanimously voted to terminate the joint powers agreement that allowed the police to use the space in hopes of negotiating a new contract. If no new contract is formed, the police department's lease will end Nov. 9, 2022.
According to Green, if the county can form a new contract with the city it will only be for 14 months, meaning at the latest, the police department will only be able to use the space until December 2023. The IT director and county servers cannot be moved into the space until it is no longer occupied.
Due to the Public Health and Family Services merger in the county, Someplace Safe will no longer be able to operate in its courthouse office space. Not only would the new Health and Human Services department need the extra office space for employee relocation, they would not be able to coexist due to confidentiality issues.
The office space will be used for a chemical dependency program within the new merged department. Commissioners agreed that due to the clientele of both entities, it would be in the best interest to not renew Someplace Safe’s lease.
Green said this was a hard decision to make because he sees and understands the importance of the services Someplace Safe provides to folks in Wilkin County.
Someplace Safe was reached out to and has declined to comment at this time, according to Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach.
The board then unanimously approved four motions including, providing veteran’s services with Traverse County, paid military leave, the annual Workplace Accident and Injury Reduction policy and support for the approval of Streetar Consulting LLC agreements by the Richland Wilkin Joint Powers Authority.
Afterwards, the board meeting was closed to the public to discuss personnel issues for more than an hour.
Once the meeting re-opened, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the Wilkin County Employee’s Council to implement a proposed compensation and classification study and general wage increases for 2023.
Pemberton Law will conduct an external investigation regarding employee relations, pursuant to an unanimous motion from the board. County Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump and Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken were not able to provide further comment on the investigation due to confidentiality.
Other county board action:
• A sheriff’s office records and systems analyst’s resignation has been accepted.
• The building maintenance supervisor has been designated to start and run the generators in the courthouse and family services building in the event of an energy alert or emergency.
• Wilkin County Jail can use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay Summerville Electric $19,800 for updated video surveillance equipment.
• Steve Haire has been re-appointed to serve another six-year term on the Wilkin County Economic Development Authority.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:48 p.m., just over 20 minutes after the meeting was open to the public again. The next Wilkin County Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
