Chahinkapa Zoo’s animal population has grown by two. The addition of two female Bengal tigers, Tillie and Zeta, was celebrated beginning Monday, May 23 by zoo officials, employees and visitors of all ages.
Tillie is a white tiger, Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. Zeta is an orange tiger. While they are unrelated beyond their species, the tigers were both born in October 2021 and come to Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, from the Safari North Wildlife Park in Crow Wing County, Minnesota.
“I think it’s time to examine the white tiger and dispel the myths,” Diekman said.
Conservation is part of the mission at Chahinkapa Zoo, Diekman said. It ties into the ongoing message about white tigers and Bengal tigers that will be shared with zoo guests.
“Agencies need to work together and continue their support for their breeding and protection. Let’s get the bloodlines strong and get the Bengal population to where it needs to be. We’re here to educate,” Diekman said.
White tigers have lived at Chahinkapa Zoo before, Diekman said, but what makes Tillie’s situation unique is that there is a better understanding about the roles white tigers play in conservation and alongside other Bengal tigers like Zeta.
“We’re bringing attention to the plight of tigers in the wild and specifically to these beautiful, beautiful cats,” Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo met Safari North Wildlife Park though its accreditation with the Zoological Association of America, Diekman said.
“Working with other agencies, we’re seeking to meet the needs of breeding around the world,” Diekman said. “We have a gorgeous new state of the art building for the tigers. They’re here to get this education program started. They’re here for now and we’ll go from there.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is located at 1004 R.J. Hughes Dr., Wahpeton. Its current hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit chahinkapazoo.org or call 701-642-8709.
