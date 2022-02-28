Something to sing about

The Wahpeton Junior High Music Festival offers a non-competitive experience dedicated to performance, feedback and observation, Event Manager Jessica Stoppleworth said. Stoppleworth, general music and choir director at Wahpeton Middle School, not only promoted the festival but had her own students participate.
Performing just for the fun and experience of it, young regional musicians gathered Friday, Feb. 25 at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
The Wahpeton Junior High Music Festival offers a non-competitive experience dedicated to performance, feedback and observation, Event Manager Jessica Stoppleworth said. Stoppleworth, general music and choir director at Wahpeton Middle School, not only promoted the festival but had her own students participate.
“Along with their performances, the students receive qualified feedback from an adjudicator who first encourages the students and then provides suggestions on how they can improve,” Stoppleworth said.
This year’s adjudicator was Bryan Poyzer, an associate professor and program coordinator with NDSCS’ English, communications and performing arts departments. Poyzer is also director of the NDSCS Wildcat Singers, whose return to live performances is included in Daily News and News Monitor’s newly-available Profile edition.
“I decided to keep this festival alive for the benefit of my students,” Stoppleworth said. “While the opportunity to receive feedback from a highly qualified professional has obvious benefits, the opportunity to listen to other choirs’ live performances is also special. It plays a huge role in helping students learn what it really means to be a ‘good’ musician.”
The festival was scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. In addition to Wahpeton Middle School, students from Wahpeton Elementary School, Breckenridge, Barnesville and Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Hankinson, Wyndmere and Sargent Central, North Dakota, were invited to participate.
“Students have an option to perform in small groups and as soloists as well which is unique to this festival,” Stoppleworth said. “This is a day where we all get to enjoy our time together and bond as a group. The event often turns out to be my students’ favorite thing we do all year!”
It is a privilege to be able to put on the Wahpeton Junior High Music Festival, Stoppleworth said. She thanked Principal Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School, “for always being supportive of our students in the arts.
“We also owe NDSCS and their choir director Bryan Poyzer a huge thank you for letting us use their space and taking care of us while we’re here,” Stoppleworth said.
