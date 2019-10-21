They were sons, husbands, brothers, friends … and heroes.
Three Twin Towns Area soldiers who died in the War on Terror were honored with a battle cross monument. It was dedicated Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
“We thank the North Dakota Heroes Foundation and the North Dakota Patriot Guard,” said Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland, speaking on behalf of Mayor Steve Dale and the Wahpeton City Council. “As you can see from this monument and the monument at Wahpeton High School, our city has a tradition of honoring those who have served. We are an ND Cares community and we are here to welcome this newest monument.”
The monument commemorates the lives of U.S. Army Specialist Keenan Cooper, 1990-2010; Army Staff Sgt. David C. Kuehl, 1980-2007; and Army Specialist Christopher Kleinwachter, 1976-2006. Friends and loved ones spoke at the unveiling, sharing anecdotes both touching and humorous.
Organizers promised the unveiling would be held, rain or shine. It was held on a sunny day with pleasant temperatures. An ample crowd gathered at the courthouse, standing close to a large American flag supported by two Wahpeton Fire Department engines.
“Thank you for attending the fifth statue unveiling throughout the state,” retired U.S. Navy Cap. Duane Sand said. “This is our fifth statute in nine years, including ones in Williston, Dickinson, Carrington, Jamestown and now Wahpeton. I don’t care if it takes 10 more years, we’re going to have monuments for every solider in the War on Terror.”
It takes a team effort to hold a ceremony like Saturday’s, Sand said. He singled out individuals like Cindy Sabinash of the North Dakota Patriot Guard and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht.
Richland County, North Dakota, and Wahpeton felt the monument was a great way to remember its heroes and bring the community together, Lambrecht said previously.
“We are thankful for these three men and all who served and gave us our freedom,” he said.
Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson, a Vietnam War veteran, highlighted many ways the county has continued to show its respect for its country and the American military. They include continued service — Commissioner Rollie Ehlert is also a veteran, having served in Iraq — and improved benefits through the Veterans Service Office.
“It’s unbelievable what’s happened in the last year,” Thompson said before thanking Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter.
The three honored men were beloved by their family, friends and colleagues, Daily News previously reported.
Specialist Cooper was active in FFA and as an honor student at Wahpeton High School. Cooper was killed in combat while serving his country in Yakuta, Afghanistan, survived by his family and fiancée.
Staff Sgt. Kuehl immediately entered the U.S. Army upon graduating Wahpeton High School. During his second tour of duty in Iraq, Kuehl was killed when a roadside bomb detonated near his unit in Taji, Iraq.
Specialist Kleinwachter, a graduate of Grand Forks Central High School, enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard while still a high school senior. He was killed in action in eastern Afghanistan when the vehicle he was riding in during convoy operations was involved in a rollover.
Additional photos from the ceremony are available at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
