Sons of Norway donates to local food pantry

Celebrating a quasquicentennial, the Sons of Norway Lodge of Wahpeton-Breckenridge donated $125 to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton.
While the local lodge was established in 1977, it’s part of a lodge family whose roots go back to 1895. The spirit of community was displayed when lodge members met Thursday, Dec. 10.
“This is a nice honor, absolutely,” Food Pantry Board Chair Sandy Thiele said. “It’s very much appreciated and needed. There is always a need in our community for food and donations, as well as volunteers. It’s an ongoing issue which seems to be growing.”
Monetary and food donations are equally important to the pantry, Thiele said. She encourages community members to consider helping however they can, particularly during the Christmas season. For more information, call 701-642-1921.
The Sons of Norway, whose 32 members includes men and women, wanted to do whatever it could. Pastor Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge United Methodist Church, commented on how giving still endures locally.
“We’ve had a pretty good year,” Gronseth said. “Our church council met last night. Our pledges for 2021 are actually up in terms of dollar amount.”
Following the presentation to Thiele, Gronseth played a special video from Sons of Norway. It included local lodge members smiling over a meal they prepared, as well as history of the full group.
Between the 1870s and 1890s, there was a large large of Norwegian immigrants into America. The Panic of 1893, a major economic depression, led to much misfortune for the new citizens.
“In response to growing financial stress in their community, 18 Norwegian immigrants in Minnesota joined together to create a system of financial protection for each other and their families,” Sons of Norway stated. “The Minnesota immigrants built on this idea with their new organization, creating a social safety net to provide financial security while also celebrating their shared Norwegian heritage.
More than 125 years after the Jan. 16, 1895 founding, service to others remains a priority. According to Sons of Norway, its full membership is responsible for more than 9,000 community events, 300,000 hours of donated volunteer service and $1 million in funding for North American and Norwegian communities.
“Whatever the future holds, we are committed to growing together,” Sons of Norway stated.
To view the full historical video, visit the YouTube page “sonsofnorwayhq.”
