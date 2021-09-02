Sons of Norway holding dinner, program at Bagg Farm

RSVPs are being accepted for the Henrik Ibsen Lodge of the Sons of Norway’s membership dinner and program.
The lodge will hold their event beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the historic Bagg Bonanza Farm, 8025 169th Ave. SE in Mooreton, North Dakota. A 5:30 p.m. social will be followed by a 6 p.m. dinner.
“The final RSVP is due Tuesday, Sept. 7,” the lodge stated. “It’s $20 for the social, dinner and music. To RSVP, call 218-643-2130.”
Guests will be served a meal of roast beef, potatoes, carrots, salad, rolls, pie and ice cream. Beverages include coffee and lemonade.
“Entertainment will be provided by our president, Pastor Mark (Gronseth), and newest member, Pastor Jake (Dyrhaug),” lodge member Mariana Cockburn said.
Representatives from the Kringen Lodge, Fargo, as well as an international officer and district representatives, will be on hand to give a program and share updates on membership benefits and activities. Membership is $60 per individual and $95 per family.
“This is an RSVP program, as the Bagg Farm will be furnishing us with a meal of roast beef,” Cockburn said.
Monthly meetings are held by the lodge, whose members also experience cultural events. Local activities include the annual Syttende Mai celebration for Norway’s Constitution Day and participation in local parades. Lodge members meet at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at United Methodist Church, 910 Main St. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Your benefits include receiving the monthly ‘Vikings’ magazine, the scholarship for cultural exchange, travel discounts and sharing Norwegian culture and heritage,” Cockburn said.
Norway became independent on June 7, 1905. For more than 90 years, Daily News previously reported, Norway was ruled by Sweden. During 1905, Norway established its own government, celebrated its independent from its northern neighbor and successfully defended its national sovereignty with a referendum vote.
“Being fully Norwegian-American is not required for membership in the Ibsen Lodge,” Daily News reported. ‘Honorary Norwegians’ are welcome to attend.”
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge has been busy in 2021. Now that parades are back, members took part and are taking part in familiar favorites like the Blue Goose Days, Headwaters Day and NDSCS Homecoming Day celebrations.
“One of our members, Ardeith Richter, will be grand marshal this year,” Cockburn said. “We also enjoy visiting other lodges and Norwegian cultural sites and events.”
For more information, contact lodge leadership at 605-359-9480 or 218-643-2130.
“We’re looking forward to seeing you, learning a lot and having people join the lodge,” Cockburn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.