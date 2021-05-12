“Velkommen, you’re invited,” the Henrik Ibsen Lodge of the Sons of Norway is saying to the Twin Towns Area.
A Syttende Mai celebration promising food, family fun for all ages and fellowship will be held from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the Optimist Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Free will offering donations will be accepted and masks are required.
The celebration will observe both Syttende Mai, Norway’s Constitution Day, and belatedly the 125th anniversary, or quasquicentennial, of Sons of Norway. The Constitution of Norway was signed nearly 227 years ago, on May 17, 1814. Sons of Norway was established on Jan. 16, 1895.
“Of course, like any good Norwegian gathering, we’re going to have food,” said Pastor Mark Gronseth, president of the Ibsen Lodge.
Syttende Mai’s menu will include open-faced sandwiches, ham salad sandwiches, cardamom coffee bread, meatballs, lefse, pickled herring, almond cake, bent cake, sugar cookies, wreath cake cookies, Norwegian pudding, Norwegian sweet soup, coffee and lemonade.
Marlene Johnson, a member of the Ibsen lodge, will be among Syttende Mai’s participants. To help promote the event, she wore a bunad, a traditional Norwegian dress.
“We want people to have learned more about Norwegian treats, delicacies, through sampling,” lodge member Colleen Engebretson said. “We also want them to have appreciation for what Sons of Norway is about and what opportunities for participation can arise.”
In addition to food, Syttende Mai visitors have the chance to view past and present Norwegian memorabilia. Ibsen lodge member Mariana Cockburn’s displays will include items like the Sons of Norway Day proclamation recently declared by Mayor Russ Wilson of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“My brother and I were in Norway two years ago and we’ll have lots from our trip,” Gronseth said.
“Mariana has displays for people to learn about the organization, Sons of Norway, and our local history and roots. We have the charter, so people can find our what Sons of Norway is about locally, as well as benefits of belonging to the organization. There’ll also be fun Norwegian mementos,” Engebretson said.
Local singer-musician Tilford Kroshus will also perform at Syttende Mai, Gronseth said. Kroshus, a lodge member, will sing songs he learned in his youth from his grandmother.
While Syttende Mai recognizes National Day and the events of May 17, 1814, Norway did not actually become independent until June 7, 1905. For more than 90 years, according to Sons of Norway’s information, Norway was ruled by Sweden. During 1905, Norway established its own government, celebrated its independence from its northern neighbor and successfully defended its national sovereignty with a referendum vote.
“There were 368,208 votes in favor of dissolution and 184 against,” the Royal House of Norway stated. “Only men had the vote, but 244,765 women had signed lists supporting dissolution.”
Being fully Norwegian-American is not required for membership in the Ibsen Lodge, Gronseth said. “Honorary Norwegians” are more than welcome to attend Syttende Mai.
“Mange tusen takk!,” or “Many thousand thanks!,” the Sons of Norway say to their friends and neighbors.
