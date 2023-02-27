Sons of Norway recap ’22, look forward to ’23

Pastor Mark Gronseth and Dale Anderson are seen representing the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, at the Wilkin County Fair.

 Photo Submitted

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota’s, local chapter of the Sons of Norway, started off 2023 by recapping 2022.

Because of weather and other happenings, the lodge took a long break beginning in November 2022. Members are now eager to make the new year “as big of a success as in 2022.”

Members of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, enjoyed events like the Mai Syttende celebrations.
Chris Anderson, seen in his Viking gear.


