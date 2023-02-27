Sons of Norway recap ’22, look forward to ’23

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota’s, local chapter of the Sons of Norway, started off 2023 by recapping 2022.
Because of weather and other happenings, the lodge took a long break beginning in November 2022. Members are now eager to make the new year “as big of a success as in 2022.”
Lodge Publicity Director Mariana Cockburn shared many of the highlights. Last year included Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s then-mayors issuing “Mai Syttende” proclamations.
“Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson is getting used to this — it was his third time around,” Cockburn said.” We also got Mayor Steve Dale to do the same proclamation.”
The lodge received two grants for the Mai Syttende celebrations, held Sunday, May 15 in Wahpeton. One grant, a community grant, came from the District 4 lodges. The other came from the Sons of Norway International Lodges.
“With the extra monetary help, we went bigger and bolder. Yes, it was a bigger success, with more people, more fun and more children,” Cockburn said.
The fun did not stop with the May celebrations. Cockburn remembered a year full of interacting in and around the wider community, with learning and sharing about Norwegian heritage.
“Our members went to volunteer with the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program,” she said. “This was our spring project, and then we returned for the new school year, doing the first round of food packing for 2022-2023.”
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge went international and stayed local in 2022. President Mark Gronseth attended the Sons of Norway International Conference.
“Mark was local, as the conference was held virtually thanks to modern technology. Earlier in the year, the lodge attended the District 4 Conference,” Cockburn said.
Vice President Colleen Engebretson attended that meeting with her husband Mark, who served as an alternative for Mark Gronseth. The pastor was unable to attend, and the Engebretsons came back with “lots of updates and suggestions.”
“This year, our lodge walked in local parades. We’re ‘famous’ now,” Cockburn said. “We have a Viking — lodge member Chris Anderson. He has a Viking blow horn, so the community can hear us coming from a long way away.”
Anderson got his blow horn when lodge members went on one of their cultural events. Dale Anderson organized for the Ibsen Lodge to get “a wonderful and personal tour” at the Kensington Runestone site and park near Alexandria, Minnesota.
“We also participated in the Blue Goose Days, Headwaters and North Dakota State College of Science Homecoming parades,” Cockburn said.
Another local project was the lodge’s booth at last summer’s Wilkin County Fair. Members each took turns at the booth, enjoying the fun of meeting with local friends and potential members.
“Our community supports us, but as we receive, we are willing to give back,” Cockburn said. “The lodge started a Henrik Ibsen Lodge Scholarship. We award up to two scholarships a year, depending on funds. They are awarded to family members of lodge members.”
The first scholarship was awarded to Rodin Richter, Fargo, Cockburn said. He is the grandson of longtime Henrik Ibsen Lodge member Ardeith Richter.
“Now, for 2023, we’re ready to go,” Cockburn said.
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge is once again planning a big Mai Syttende celebration. More information is coming soon, as will more community interactions, including backpacking, taking part in parades and the Wilkin County Fair, sharing and learning about Norwegian culture and awarding more scholarships.
“We gained a few members in 2022,” Cockburn said. “We actually have a new member who was born and grew up in Norway, so they’re double Norwegian. We also have members with 100% Norwegian bloodlines and members with 0% Norwegian bloodlines, honorary Norwegians. All are welcome with open arms.”
For more information, contact Mark Gronseth at 605-359-9480, or Colleen Engebretson at 218-643-2130.
“They will help you become a member of our lodge,” Cockburn said. “See you soon.”