The Twin Towns Area will once again host events designed to minister youth and others impacted by suicide.
A Community Awareness Skills Training (CAST) workshop is scheduled for 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church (UMC), 910 Main St. in Breckenridge, Minnesota. CAST, brought to the community in part by the church, is a free admission event. Guests are asked to register by calling 218-643-5158 or emailing the church at breckunmc@gmail.com.
Led by David Galvin, CAST will explore how people think and talk about suicide.
“It addresses suicide as a major community health problem and steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of suicide,” according to event information. “Everyone is welcome. Let’s learn and develop strategies that can save even one life.”
Pastor Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge UMC, encourages emergency personnel including firefighters and police officers to consider attending CAST. Richland-Wilkin Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen also spoke about why she considers CAST an important event.
“We are all touched by this and we need to take away stigma and not be afraid to have the conversation. These trainings will help us get there,” she said.
A more in-depth training experience will be offered Thursday, Nov. 17, the date of Soul Shop for Youth Workers. From 8:30-3:30 p.m., the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N., will host youth pastors, youth leaders, camp directors, camp counselors and anyone else who works with young people. The idea is to help these people be better able to minister to those impacted by suicide.
“Special attention will focus on youth-specific issues of impulsivity, contagion, social media, mandated reporting and confidentiality,” a flyer states. “The training includes the creation of worship resource, training in suicide awareness and basic conversation skills, and how to extend the invitation to those who have been suicidal in the past to share their stories.”
“This workshop engages the question of how to cultivate a soul-safe culture within youth work,” the flyer continued.
Soul Shop is being billed as the leading provider of faith-based suicide prevention workshops in the United States. It was developed in 2014 and has since trained thousands of individuals nationally and internationally.
“Given that 6% of adults and 17% of adolescents are thinking about suicide and 50% of any congregation is impacted by suicide in some form, this is an issue that the church cannot avoid,” Soul Shop Director Michelle Snyder stated. “Communities of faith have both a theological obligation and a call by God to face this challenge head on, equipping members to do the same.”
Workshop components will include addressing the primary obstacles to dealing with suicide, including stigma, fear and shame, learning more about facts and statistics involved with suicide and discussing how ministries can create a supportive environment while shifting around the culture of how people deal with suicide and each other.
Soul Shop for Youth Workers is brought to the public by Breckenridge UMC in partnership with Joseph Vertin & Sons and Vertin-Munson Funeral Homes, Prairie St. John’s, Wilkin County Children’s Collaborative and Tintah Fire & Rescue, Tintah, Minnesota.
Galvin is also scheduled to hold Friday, Nov. 18 workshops with junior high and older-age students in Wahpeton (in the morning) and Breckenridge (in the afternoon). Breckenridge UMC, meanwhile, is also preparing for an ecumenical Thanksgiving service to take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
“We’ll serve coffee and bars following and in addition to me, we’ll have people like Father Dale from St. John’s and Tom Peterson, the interim pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church,” Gronseth said. “It’s Methodists, Lutherans and Catholics.”