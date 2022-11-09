The Twin Towns Area will once again host events designed to minister youth and others impacted by suicide.

A Community Awareness Skills Training (CAST) workshop is scheduled for 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church (UMC), 910 Main St. in Breckenridge, Minnesota. CAST, brought to the community in part by the church, is a free admission event. Guests are asked to register by calling 218-643-5158 or emailing the church at breckunmc@gmail.com.



