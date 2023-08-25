Souled Out a little different than usual Music in the Park fare

Nearly 90 music lovers came to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 23, for something a little different.
Souled Out, featuring Tim Collins and his children Lucas, Leah and Emily, was more than just a Music in the Park concert. As Tim Collins said, it included some storytelling.
“Each song kind of leads you through the story,” Collins said.
The story began with an explanation of the Souled Out name. Souled Out has been a band. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, it was a family band. It always comes from a feeling.
“Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and rejoice with an inexpressible and glorious joy, now that you are receiving the goal of your faith, the salvation of your souls,” Collins said, quoting from chapter one of the Bible’s first book of Peter.
Souled Out’s concert included songs like “My Story” by Big Daddy Weave, which featured the quartet. Lucas Collins stayed on stage to join his dad for “Grace Amazing” by MercyMe. Leah Collins returned to the stage for “No Longer Slaves” by Bethel Music.
“I’m no longer a slave to fear, for I am a child of God,” she sang.
A grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts provides some of the funding for Music in the Park, Daily News previously reported. The council is supported by the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Kroshus & Krew will play Wednesday, Aug. 30. The season concludes Wednesday, Sept. 6, with Steve Worner’s “Memories.”
Nearly a year ago, Tilford Kroshus reflected on the conclusion of the 2022 Music in the Park concert series. He estimated that Kroshus & Krew had been a part of the annual events for 25 years at that point.
“I’m so excited about (the new shelter),” Kroshus said in September 2022. “It’s going to have better lighting, and we can still have our concerts outside for longer. I’m happy about that and I think it’s going to be nice for everybody.”
Earlier this month, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson shared his pride in the new band shelter.
“If there’s kids who want to start a band, this is the perfect place for them to come and practice, rather than be in the basement or garage,” he said.