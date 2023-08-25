Souled Out a little different than usual Music in the Park fare

From left, Lucas, Tim, Emily and Leah Collins perform as 'Souled Out.' They were the latest Music in the Park act Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nearly 90 music lovers came to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 23, for something a little different.

Souled Out, featuring Tim Collins and his children Lucas, Leah and Emily, was more than just a Music in the Park concert. As Tim Collins said, it included some storytelling.

Nearly 90 music lovers, including this group closer to the action, came to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 23, for something a little different.
Leah Collins and dad Tim sang and played 'No Longer Slaves' by Bethel Music.
Tim and Lucas Collins sang and played 'Grace Amazing' by MercyMe.


