‘Souper Bowl’ returning to Twin Towns Area

Move over, 49ers and Chiefs. The Twin Towns Area is preparing for the annual “Souper Bowl.”
A charity luncheon, the Souper Bowl will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the basement of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
“The admission is just a free-will offering,” said Lynn Flieth, a child welfare supervisor with Richland County Social Services. “With it, you get soup, bread, dessert bars and refreshments.”
All Souper Bowl proceeds will go to the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center. Based in Fargo, the center works closely with Richland County, North Dakota, in cases when a youth needs to be forensically interviewed.
“They provide a child-centered and friendly center. If we need to have children interviewed, they can go and be interviewed the one time. It’s really designed to avoid having children need to repeatedly tell their stories,” Flieth said.
Center employees work alongside a multidisciplinary team to coordinate communities’ responses to incidents of child abuse, Daily News previously reported. The team includes law enforcement, social services officials and mental health professionals.
“The Advocacy Center has worked hard to expand their mental health services,” Flieth said. “After an incident involving abuse or neglect, they are able to follow up and and provide trauma care or therapy. It’s always been there, but they have really grown their services and aftercare.”
Center officials share a goal of promoting healing and justice for victims and their families, Daily News previously reported.
All donations to the Souper Bowl will be matched by the Giving Hearts Day program. Giving Hearts Day has been a regular contributor to the Souper Bowl since the event began in 2013.
“One hundred percent of our donations are going to the Advocacy Center and they’re going to be fully matched by Giving Hearts Day. Everything that’s given will be automatically doubled,” Flieth said.
Richland County is among the communities which has been adjusting to North Dakota’s new policy of statewide human services zones. Richland County is part of a zone including Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota.
The retooling partially affects the Souper Bowl. In previous years, Richland County had competed against nearby communities for raising the most money for the Advocacy Center. This year, the counties are calling a truce and focusing their energies on fundraising for a worth location while promoting a popular event.
“Over the years, this event has become a well-oiled machine. We’re taking a little bit of a break from competing. The other counties will still hold fundraisers of their own,” Flieth said.
The Souper Bowl is expected to feature 12 different soups.
“We’ve got a nice, round dozen,” Flieth said. “There will be a variety to choose from, including some of the standards.”
Flieth’s knoephla will be joined by wild rice, chicken tortilla, cheeseburger and more. This year’s menu will include at least 1-2 gluten free options.
Unlike previous events, this year’s Souper Bowl will not include a bake sale. The traditional basket raffle will be held.
“We’re in the process of getting the boards made. Anyone who’s interested in purchasing squares can contact our agency,” Flieth said.
Two prize-filled baskets will be up for raffle this year. One is for date night and the other promotes summer fun.
“At this time of year, we’re all trying to think warmer thoughts,” Flieth said.
The Richland County Law Enforcement Center is located at 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. For more information, call 701-642-7751.
More information about the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center is available at rrcac.org or by calling 701-234-4580. The center is located at 100 Fourth St. S., Fargo.
