Sources of Strength youth want to ‘Send a Blessing’
From left, Ethan Manock, Kaitlin Lauridsen, Abby Bruechert and Jaida Pikarski, members of the leadership team for Wahpeton High School's Sources of Strength's 'Send a Blessing' campaign. Not pictured is fellow leader Ali Hoerer. The campaign lasts through the holiday season.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Members of Wahpeton High School’s Sources of Strength group are eager to “Send a Blessing” this holiday season.

Jaida Pikarski leads a team of peers and friends in an effort to benefit local teenagers and their families. Pikarski is among those reflecting at Christmas, acknowledging a good upbringing and freedom from want, while also looking further.



