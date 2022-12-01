Sources of Strength youth want to ‘Send a Blessing’

From left, Ethan Manock, Kaitlin Lauridsen, Abby Bruechert and Jaida Pikarski, members of the leadership team for Wahpeton High School's Sources of Strength's 'Send a Blessing' campaign. Not pictured is fellow leader Ali Hoerer. The campaign lasts through the holiday season.
Members of Wahpeton High School’s Sources of Strength group are eager to “Send a Blessing” this holiday season.
Jaida Pikarski leads a team of peers and friends in an effort to benefit local teenagers and their families. Pikarski is among those reflecting at Christmas, acknowledging a good upbringing and freedom from want, while also looking further.
“It’s easy to notice if a kid’s struggling and I feel like nobody should have to struggle with that, especially through the wintertime and now, with the holidays coming up,” Pikarski said. “This is a hard time for lots of students, even if it’s not financially. It may be grief or other problems.”
Sources of Strength is seeking donations of money or gift cards, which can be dropped off at the Wahpeton High School office, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton. Specific gift items will also be accepted, but Sources of Strength asks the public to give with a purpose.
“We will use the money and cards to purchase items to bless our students in need of some holiday cheer,” Sources of Strength stated.
“You can nominate yourself,” said Abby Bruechert, also a WHS senior. “That QR code is a good way to advocate for yourself. You should not have baggage when it comes to being your advocate.”
The public is reminded that Send a Blessing is exclusive to Wahpeton High School and focused on its students. Daily News will continue to provide information about additional philanthropy efforts during the Christmas season.
Pikarski’s fellow Send a Blessing leaders in addition to Bruechert include fellow high school seniors Ali Hoerer and Ethan Manock and a junior, Kaitlin Lauridsen. The students and school counselor Jessica Gilsrud smiled as they remembered how the campaign started.
“I had assembled folks through a group chat,” Pikarski said. “It was like, ‘These guys I know would be perfect. This is a good group of people to put together and spread some holiday cheer.’”
Lauridsen said it feels nice to know that someone thinks of her as a person who can do right for others. Manock and Bruechert agree.
“Looking at the group, you can tell that every one of us wants to help,” Bruechert said.
“It’s nice to see that someone notices that I want to help,” Manock said.
“Really, I just gave a little push and it’s gone from there,” Pikarski said.
Pikarski said she hopes to do more outreach work in both her final months of school and as a young adult. Her recent activity has included Sources of Strength’s suicide awareness and prevention campaign and “Auction for a Cause,” held in honor of the late Braxton Hofman.
“I thought, ‘I gotta do something this year, I can’t just forget,’” Pikarski said. “It helps.”
Send a Blessing has begun receiving donations, Gilsrud said. Thursday, Dec. 15 is the last day to nominate students. Christmas items will be distributed prior to Wahpeton High School’s holiday break, which begins Thursday, Dec. 22.
“I am proud and so, so lucky to get to be a counselor at this school. These students inspire me. This is a student-led effort. What we try to do with Sources of Strength is support our students in helping others,” Gilsrud said.
Lauridsen is proud of projects including bulletin boards with information on necessary resources for students.
“We’re reducing the stigma on mental health, making it an approachable topic,” she said.
Pikarski wants to continue influencing others for positive change.
“Even the smallest things you can do for someone can lead to a butterfly effect, with a big impact,” she said. “We can keep this going.”