WAHPETON — Under the direction of the ND Department of Human Services, all of Southeast Senior Services’ congregate sites in Richland County, North Dakota, will remain closed to sit down meals and activities through June 30, 2020. We will continue to provide carry-out and home delivered meals for those that qualify, just as we have been.
Our transportation is still providing rides here in the town of Wahpeton, to our rural riders into Wahpeton and to our Richland County residents up to Fargo. We are only allowing the driver and one rider in our vehicles at all times.
We have expanded our transportation services and are now providing rides up to Fargo on Tuesdays as well as Thursdays. Please see page 11 of our newsletter for more details.
Our equipment lending program is still in operation. However, we ask that you call and set up an appointment to look at or obtain healthcare equipment from us.
Hospital beds are no longer a part of the equipment that we loan out through our equipment lending program.
