After continuing discussions with the North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Epidemiologist, Southeast Senior Services along with Valley Senior Services have made the difficult decision that the meal sites in our region will continue to remain closed for congregate dining through Dec. 31. We make this decision because we feel the requirements for
re-opening would be difficult to implement. Some of the requirements include:
• Participants must maintain 6 feet distancing
• Standing/seating should all face one direction (not face to face). A map of who sat where and with who needs to be kept
• A sign up sheet with date, name, phone number must be kept for contact tracing
• Face masks are required for all participants and staff and can only be taken off when eating
• Hand Hygiene stations are required at entrances for participants to wash hands upon entering
• Health Screening of every participant must take place before entering
• No activities
These are just a few of the requirements. With the limited number of staff/volunteers we have, we feel it would be unfeasible to comply with these requirements and keep everyone safe. We know this is hard to hear for the many people who have been waiting patiently and looking forward to our centers reopening but feel under current guidelines this is the safest decision for the people we serve.
We will continue to provide takeout meals at all our sites throughout the region and home delivered meals for those that qualify and to monitor the situation in the state of North Dakota and will let you know as circumstances change. Please take care of yourselves and let us know if we can be of assistance in any way.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time. We encourage you to continue to participate in our programs as you are able.
