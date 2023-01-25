Southern dishes, success on NDSCS culinary arts students’ menu

Grace Stumpf, a second year culinary arts student at NDSCS, was a waitress Tuesday night at the student-run 6th Street Eatery. She's seen serving bananas Foster. Sweet treats are natural for Stumpf, who hopes to further a cupcake business.
The 6th Street Eatery, located within NDSCS’ Hektner Student Center, currently has a Southern hospitality theme. No matter if guests dine in or receive takeout, the culinary arts students would like them to 'All come back now, ya hear?'
Dylan McArthur with his personal specialties of the house: smoked pork belly with soy garlic sauce and pickled red onion, smothered pork chop with mushroom and onion gravy, mashed potatoes and collard greens and bananas Foster with pecans, a bourbon rum sauce and buttermilk ice cream.
Feasting his eyes on the smoked pork belly with soy garlic sauce and pickled red onion, smothered pork chop with mushroom and onion gravy, mashed potatoes and collard greens and bananas Foster with pecans, a bourbon rum sauce and buttermilk ice cream, Dylan McArthur was impressed.
McArthur is a second year culinary arts student at North Dakota State College of Science. Tuesday, Jan. 19 was both the second night of the 6th Street Eatery’s 2023 season and the first night with student-created specialties of the house. The 6th Street Eatery, located within NDSCS’ Hektner Student Center, currently has a Southern hospitality theme. No matter if guests dine in or receive takeout, the culinary arts students would like them to “All come back now, ya hear?”
“A lot of what we’re serving are things that people know of but have never really had, or love because of their own Southern roots,” said McArthur, who hopes to both travel and one day operate a food truck in his home community of Fargo. “We’re just pushing the boundary enough without scaring people.”
Reservations are required for dining at the student-run 6th Street Eatery. Seven second year and five first year culinary arts keep the business in order, whether it’s creating menu items, assisting peers or serving customers.
“I love it here,” said Grace Stumpf, a second year student from Thompson, North Dakota, who served as a waitress Tuesday evening. “I’m completely content with my decision to come here.”
Tana Erbes is a program outreach specialist at NDSCS, one of the 6th Street Eatery’s impressed repeat customers and someone who knows a selling point when she sees one. The 6th Street Eatery often gets talked about when prospective students and their families tour NDSCS.
“Students have an opportunity to have experience before going out in the real world. This is real management experience, whether it’s in the back of the house or the front of the house. They’re learning how to make a successful business, creating menu items and managing their peers,” Erbes said.
Taylor Reid, a first year student from Clearwater, Minnesota, assisted second year student Derek Wolf, Bismarck, on Tuesday. The pair and first year student Trish Laveau, Wrenshall, Minnesota, discussed their eye-opening experience.
“This is the real deal, the real feel of what it feels like,” Laveau said.
“It’s a real kick in the pants,” Reid said.
Braden Samson, a second year student who was born in Honolulu and traveled because of his dad’s Air Force career, was Tuesday night’s host. One of Samson’s uncles went into culinary arts and he is being used as a mentor for the young man.
“I want to be as open, flexible and able to absorb a lot of knowledge as possible,” Samson said.
Chefs Kyle Armitage and Benjamin Whitmore are instructors, professors and mentors for NDSCS’ culinary arts students. Whitmore considers the 6th Street Eatery’s Thursday, Jan. 19 opening one of the smoothest he has ever seen.
“The students have a good grasp of what their restaurant is going to look like,” Whitmore said. “They’ve done a great job of preparing, mentally and physically, for this.”
For Armitage, the 6th Street Eatery is impactful for students.
“It is a great chance for our community to take an active role in their learning process and enjoy some great food at the same time,” he said.
The 6th Street Eatery is located in the Hektner Student Center’s Red River Valley Room. It is open on select Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout NDSCS’ spring semester. Dates of operation and weekly specialty menus can be found at NDSCS.edu/6thStreetEatery. Making a reservation or ordering takeout is possible by calling 701-671-2405.