Southern dishes, success on NDSCS culinary arts students’ menu

Grace Stumpf, a second year culinary arts student at NDSCS, was a waitress Tuesday night at the student-run 6th Street Eatery. She's seen serving bananas Foster. Sweet treats are natural for Stumpf, who hopes to further a cupcake business.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Feasting his eyes on the smoked pork belly with soy garlic sauce and pickled red onion, smothered pork chop with mushroom and onion gravy, mashed potatoes and collard greens and bananas Foster with pecans, a bourbon rum sauce and buttermilk ice cream, Dylan McArthur was impressed.

McArthur is a second year culinary arts student at North Dakota State College of Science. Tuesday, Jan. 19 was both the second night of the 6th Street Eatery’s 2023 season and the first night with student-created specialties of the house. The 6th Street Eatery, located within NDSCS’ Hektner Student Center, currently has a Southern hospitality theme. No matter if guests dine in or receive takeout, the culinary arts students would like them to “All come back now, ya hear?”

The 6th Street Eatery, located within NDSCS’ Hektner Student Center, currently has a Southern hospitality theme. No matter if guests dine in or receive takeout, the culinary arts students would like them to 'All come back now, ya hear?'
Dylan McArthur with his personal specialties of the house: smoked pork belly with soy garlic sauce and pickled red onion, smothered pork chop with mushroom and onion gravy, mashed potatoes and collard greens and bananas Foster with pecans, a bourbon rum sauce and buttermilk ice cream.
Derek Wolf, Bismarck, Taylor Reid, Clearwater, Minn., and Trish Laveau, Wrenshall, Minn., in consultation.
The 6th Street Eatery is located in the Hektner Student Center’s Red River Valley Room. It is open on select Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout NDSCS’ spring semester.


