Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo

Anthony Curtis, a 10th grader from Wahpeton High School, chats with Shawn Roberts and Natalie Smith, OSPTI. Curtis said the Expo '100%' changed his attitude about some careers and education paths. ‘This is a great resource for both our businesses and the students,’ Roberts said.
Aaliyah Dauphinais, WHS, greatly enjoyed the Career Expo. She liked that it had a variety of opportunities. ‘I like all the different careers here, including the health careers available,’ Dauphinais said. The Expo was intended to allow for youth to interact with and learn from professionals.
While Wahpeton was represented by its 10th graders, the participants from Breckenridge, Campbell and Fairmount high schools included youth from grades 9-12. ‘ The more experiences we can give our kids to see what’s out there, the better,’ said WHS counselor Jessica Gilsrud.
Danika Gregor, left, and Aftyn Ahrens were also among the youth who left the Career Expo with new ideas. Both had more consideration for health-related careers. Gregor currently takes a health course at WHS.
Twenty-five Southern Red River Valley employers were on hand Tuesday, March 14 to meet with students from four local schools.
The Career Expo was the first of its kind hosted by Cargill, Senior Administrative Assistant Jennifer Kjar said. Kjar was proud that it could be attended by more than 180 students from Wahpeton and Fairmount, North Dakota, and Breckenridge and Campbell, Minnesota.
“For the first year, we’re pretty happy with how things have turned out,” Kjar said. “We’re going to have a session in a moment, talking about dos and don’ts for interviews and what skills that we as employers look for from possible employees.”
While Wahpeton High School was represented by its 10th graders, the participants from Breckenridge, Campbell and Fairmount high schools included youth from grades 9-12.
“I felt it was a good opportunity for our kids because a lot of our kids down here look at those jobs that are available,” Fairmount Principal Jay Townsend said. “The Expo also tied in with our career and technical education program. It correlated well with what we have and was a good opportunity for our nearly 10 youth from grades 10-11.”
Jessica Gilsrud, a counselor at Wahpeton High School, said events like the Career Expo will be considered for more students in future years. She appreciated how students were getting exposed to new ideas and opportunities.
“It makes my job easier. The more experiences we can give our kids to see what’s out there, the better. I appreciate being able to bring our kids to an event like this and providing them with more knowledge,” Gilsrud said.
Participating employers included, and were not limited to, Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton, Cargill, CHI St. Francis, ComDel Innovation, Corteva Agriscience, Comstock Construction, Essentia Health, OSPTI, Red River Human Services, Red River Valley and Western Railroad, Sanford Health, Scott’s Electric, Väderstad and WCCO Belting, Inc.
Three upcoming career fairs will take place later in March. The first is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. The second is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. The third is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.
“This is a wonderful experience,” said Jennifer Plummer, Comstock. “We don’t get the opportunity to talk to the high school students at all. If we did, we would only get to talk to maybe a classroom. Here, we’re getting the entire grade.”