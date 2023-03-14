Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo

Anthony Curtis, a 10th grader from Wahpeton High School, chats with Shawn Roberts and Natalie Smith, OSPTI. Curtis said the Expo '100%' changed his attitude about some careers and education paths. ‘This is a great resource for both our businesses and the students,’ Roberts said.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Twenty-five Southern Red River Valley employers were on hand Tuesday, March 14 to meet with students from four local schools.

The Career Expo was the first of its kind hosted by Cargill, Senior Administrative Assistant Jennifer Kjar said. Kjar was proud that it could be attended by more than 180 students from Wahpeton and Fairmount, North Dakota, and Breckenridge and Campbell, Minnesota.

Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo
Aaliyah Dauphinais, WHS, greatly enjoyed the Career Expo. She liked that it had a variety of opportunities. ‘I like all the different careers here, including the health careers available,’ Dauphinais said. The Expo was intended to allow for youth to interact with and learn from professionals.
Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo

While Wahpeton was represented by its 10th graders, the participants from Breckenridge, Campbell and Fairmount high schools included youth from grades 9-12. ‘ The more experiences we can give our kids to see what’s out there, the better,’ said WHS counselor Jessica Gilsrud.
Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo

Danika Gregor, left, and Aftyn Ahrens were also among the youth who left the Career Expo with new ideas. Both had more consideration for health-related careers. Gregor currently takes a health course at WHS.
Southern Red River Valley teens attend Career Expo

Taylor Sondrol, Chase Marsh, Omar Martinez and Noah Clooten took a break from looking around at the different career opportunities.


