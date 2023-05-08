Southern Valley youth score in Math Olympics

Gigi Frolek, a fifth grader from Lidgerwood, N.D., prepares to try her luck at 'Cyclone.' The 'Minute to Win It' game, entertainment while Math Olympics test results were finalized, involved keeping not one, but three marbles spinning in three separate Pepsi bottles.
Two hundred Southern Red River Valley youth filled the Bremer Bank Theatre Friday, May 5.
Students in grades 4-6 from 15 North Dakota schools participated in the 2023 Math Olympics. Twenty-four awards were given out Friday, to the five students in each grade with the highest individual results and the three schools with the highest team results in each grade.
Local winners included Sawyer Paulson, Hankinson Elementary School, Hankinson, North Dakota. Paulson came in first for the fifth graders. A pair of Hankinson sixth graders, Connor Mauch and Cannon Falk, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, for their grade.
Hankinson Elementary School received second place wins for fifth and sixth grade teams. St. John’s School, Wahpeton, came in third for the fifth grade division. Wyndmere Elementary School, Wyndmere, North Dakota, came in third for the sixth grade.
Kindred Elementary School, Kindred, North Dakota, was the evening’s overall champion, scoring first place for its fourth, fifth and sixth grade teams. The school also accounted for eight of the 15 individual winners.
On the other hand, everyone was a winner as they watched classmates and peers proudly accept awards, tell jokes or participate in the popular “Minute to Win It” competitions. Eleven youth tried beating the clock and successfully complete fun and just a little challenging tasks. Minute to Win It passed the time until test results were finalized.
Hankinson, St. John’s and Wyndmere were joined by Lidgerwood and Fairmount’s elementary schools, plus Richland 44 Elementary School, Abercrombie, North Dakota, in representing Richland County.
In addition to Kindred youth, southeast North Dakota was represented by students from Oakes, Milnor, North Sargent, Sargent Central, Lisbon, Central Cass, Enderlin and Fort Ransom elementary schools.
Math Olympics was sponsored by Fairmount Public School, Task Manufacturing Inc., North Dakota State College of Science, Richland 44 PTO, Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department, the Friends of Fine Arts, Pherson Combining, Schmitty's Inc., Thompson Aerial Services Inc., Wyndmere Auto, Optimist International, Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) and Hankinson Public School.
A surprise generous donation by ComDel Innovation meant that each winning team received $100, to be used by the coach for Math Olympics fun and innovation.
Daily News congratulates all 2023 Math Olympics participants.