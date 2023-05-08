Southern Valley youth score in Math Olympics

Gigi Frolek, a fifth grader from Lidgerwood, N.D., prepares to try her luck at 'Cyclone.' The 'Minute to Win It' game, entertainment while Math Olympics test results were finalized, involved keeping not one, but three marbles spinning in three separate Pepsi bottles.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Two hundred Southern Red River Valley youth filled the Bremer Bank Theatre Friday, May 5.

Students in grades 4-6 from 15 North Dakota schools participated in the 2023 Math Olympics. Twenty-four awards were given out Friday, to the five students in each grade with the highest individual results and the three schools with the highest team results in each grade.

Max Reinke, a fourth grader from St. John's School, Wahpeton, had the challenging but fun game of 'Kaboom.' The idea was that Max had to use a broom to flip plates and launch marshmallows.
Bianca Berseth, Richland 44 Elementary School, showed poise as she completed 'Yank Me.' The idea was to successfully pull the index cards out and create a cup stack.
Connor Mauch and Cannon Falk, who came in fourth and fifth for sixth graders overall. Both are Hankinson Elementary students.


