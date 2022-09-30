A few years ago, Southern Valley Economic Authority (SVEDA) Director Justin Neppl attended a Site Selectors Guild meeting in Atlanta. While there, he learned about international agencies that locate near large processing plants.
Neppl also learned that the rules of economic development have changed.
“Economic development is evolving to mean people attraction, not business attraction,” Neppl said. “If you can attract the people, the business will follow. That really stuck with me. It became a question of how do we create situations and opportunities for people to want to move to Richland and Wilkin counties?”
People attraction has to be the largest initiative when it comes to economic development, Neppl said. It also has to be thought of as a long-term initiative.
“Not only are (new residents) going to work in our businesses, they’re going to buy goods and services with our businesses located in the region. That’s important for sustainability,” Neppl said.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 will mark two years since the settlement to resolve federal and state litigation related to the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion was approved by entities including the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA). The settlement strengthened the RWJPA and SVEDA’s relationship.
“It made a lot of sense for SVEDA to be an operating arm of the RWJPA,” Neppl said. “We did that by establishing an independent contract agreement. We do a lot of work on behalf of the RWJPA, its vision and its mission. Rightfully so, we give feedback to their board members about what we’re seeing and what should be pursued. We’re constantly playing attention to what’s next.”
SVEDA is currently preparing for the launch of the “Southern Valley Lifestyle” campaign, or “SoVal” for short. Neppl and Off The Wall Advertising, Inc., Fargo, are among the people certain that SoVal will catch on as both an idea and state of mind not unlike SoCal on the West Coast.
“We’re trying to sell a lifestyle here,” Neppl said.
The SoVal website, which Daily News previewed, is designed to offer both a whole picture approach promoting Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, and in depth looks at the living, working and fun opportunities in individual cities and communities.
“Every community that has a website (as of mid-September), we have the link to right now,” Neppl said. “We’re looking forward to executing a 12-month campaign that will go live shortly.”
