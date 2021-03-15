Approximately 3,000 gallons of food grade soybean oil was spilled and a truck driver received minor injuries from a Sunday, March 14 jackknife and rollover accident on Interstate 29.
The accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday, approximately 25 miles south of Fargo. Edward Gitz, 67, was driving a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck north on I-29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Gitz was pulling a tanker containing approximately 6,300 gallons of the soybean oil. The Lengby, North Dakota, man was wearing a seatbelt and driving from Volga, South Dakota, to Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.
“At mile marker 36, the semi drove off the left side of the roadway, driving through the median,” the Highway Patrol stated. “The Freightliner than crossed both southbound lanes of I-29 and came to rest in the west ditch.”
The semi and trailer combination jackknifed, according to the Highway Patrol. As a result, the semi remained upright and the tracker trailer rolled onto its side.
Gitz was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, for minor injuries. No other vehicles were struck during the crash.
Prior to the accident, road conditions were good and the sun was out, the Highway Patrol reported.
Multiple agencies responded to the accident, including the Highway Patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Emergency Management, fire departments from Colfax and Walcott, North Dakota, and Ambulance Service Inc.
“A State Department of Transportation plow was brought in to clean off the spilled soybean oil on the highway,” KFGO reported.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
