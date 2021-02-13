Speaking the language of love

Happy Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day Weekend, Galentine’s Day, Early President’s Day, Even-Earlier Mardi Gras or whatever you might be celebrating between now and Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Right now, I want to focus on Valentine’s Day. It’s a special holiday for me. In college, I even went so far as to say it was a day that fulfills some of the promises society expects with Christmas. Hey, who didn’t say slightly outlandish things in their youth, right?
Anyway, we here at Daily News asked readers to send in their favorite romantic words. They could be anything, from things people actually said to lines from poetry, music and fiction, to wisdom. While sadly, it doesn’t look like any reader actually contacted us, I’m happy to say that I’ve got some good words (or “bon mots,” as the French say) to share.
There’s sentiment in these words about attraction, romance, marriage and love itself. One thing’s for sure: they’re all heartfelt.
1.
“What happiness to be loved; and o, what bliss, ye gods, to love.”
— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, concluding his poem “Welcome and Farewell,” shares a universal truth.
2.
“Whose we love best, to them we can say least.”
— An English proverb and like others on this list, particularly pithy. Still, there is something to be said about elaborating …
3.
“The clever man, the clever man/
How wisely did he reason!/
But now, alack, his wits are gone/
His wisdom’s out of season.
The glances of a maiden’s eye/
Have turned his head to jelly/
A monkey tumbled from a tree.
Could not look half so silly!”
— Thomas Mann, author and occasional poet
4.
“The only abnormality is the incapacity to love.”
— Anaïs Nin, writer
5.
“Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.”
— The first of two entries on this list from poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson. While the sentiment is now commonly used for mourning the end of a romance, Tennyson was actually grieving for his friend and almost brother-in-law, Arthur Hallam.
6.
“Wheresoever she was, there was Eden.”
— Two more bereaved men: Adam, at Eve’s gravesite, and author Mark Twain. What is now known as “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” was written after Twain lost his wife, Livy Clemens.
7.
“The great tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love.”
— Somerset Maugham, author
8.
“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.”
— André Maurois, author
9.
“My friend, with thee to live alone
Me thinks was better than to own
A crown, a scepter, and a throne.”
— Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote these lines for “Idylls of the King,” about King Arthur and Guinevere. Legend has it that former King Edward VIII repeated the sentiment nearly 200 years later to his wife, Wallis Simpson. In 1936, he gave up ruling England so they could marry.
10.
And finally, one last concise comment, this one from composer Ludwig van Beethoven:
“Love demands all, and has a right to it.”
Valentine’s Day is named after St. Valentine, a Roman priest. He continued to perform marriages despite being forbidden by Emperor Claudius II. Because of this, Valentine was condemned at executed on approximately Feb. 14, 270 A.D. More than 200 years later, by decree of Pope Gelasius, the day became known as an annual celebration of St. Valentine.
From all of us at Daily News and News Monitor to all of you in the Twin Towns Area, Happy Valentine’s Day.
