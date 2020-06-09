FARGO, North Dakota — In the interest of the health and safety of the Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) community and to continuance of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the SOND State Summer Games which were scheduled for June 4-6 in Fargo will not be conducted.
“We know this is a great disappointment for the entire SOND family, but the safety of our athlete’s families, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our PRIMARY concern. This cancellation of a face to face event only compounds the feelings of disappointment and isolation. Our events are opportunities for entire communities to come together for a wonderful cause, a celebration of life, but unfortunately, joining together at this time can pose a risk to our participants and volunteers,” President/CEO, Kathleen Meagher said.
SOND State Summer Games historically provided state competitions in five sports to nearly 700 people with and without intellectual disabilities with the support of nearly 500 day of event volunteers. Three main factors that went into the decision:
1. Despite the phased approach to reopening the state, there is still uncertainty around when we would have the all-clear to resume the training programs for all participants and athletes;
2. The availability of venues and massive screening of volunteers
3. Many of our athletes and coaches participate in multiple seasons.
Despite SOND State Summer Games in Fargo being canceled, SOND will continue offering programs through the spring and summer for people with and without intellectual disabilities. In addition to providing resources for athletes to continue to train at home, SOND is offering at Virtual State Summer Games competition in 11 events in Track & Field and Strength/Powerlifting with the opening and awards ceremony on June 11.
This event is also opened to all people with and without intellectual disabilities. The ceremony will air on the SOND Facebook page and be available to view on demand on the SOND website. For more information or to register go to specialolympicsnd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.