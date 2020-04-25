Friday afternoon, under a bright sun, blue sky and warm spring temperatures, Chahinkapa Zoo staff transported two animals over to Wahpeton’s Siena Court to visit with residents there. Siena Court staff brought about a dozen residents outside, safely positioned them and wearing masks, were able to see the animals up close.
Reese the llama and Minwee the miniature horse paraded around the parking lot while Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman held up a “We Miss You” sign to the residents and talked about the zoo. Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz led the llama around by a lead rope and Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul and a young helper led the mini-horse, both answering residents’ questions about the animals.
The small parade then made its way around the outside of the senior living facility to greet other residents through their windows. Diekman said her staff is hoping to have the zoo open on Mother’s Day weekend, but is coordinating with other zoos and making sure they will have all safety precautions in place to keep the public and staff safe during the coronavirus crisis before a firm date is announced.
Staff and residents of Siena Court applauded the zoo staff and animals as they ended their visit.
